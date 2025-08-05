Finding Identity, Hope, And Purpose In A Noisy World

MENAFN - GetNews)



A New Must-Read for the Weary and Overlooked: Nameless but Known by Tamar Miller Now Available for Just $0.99 (August 1–7)

In a world that often forgets the broken, silences the wounded, and overlooks the unseen, Nameless but Known: Six Biblical Women Jesus Met with His Mercy by Tamar Miller arrives as a deeply moving reminder: you are seen, known, and deeply loved by Jesus.

This theologically rich and emotionally honest new release from Kharis Publishing brings to life the unforgettable stories of six unnamed women in the Bible whose lives were radically transformed through an encounter with Christ. These women, though nameless in Scripture, are known by the One who never overlooks the forgotten. With precision and compassion, Tamar Miller reveals how their stories still echo hope today-for any woman (or man) who has ever felt unseen, unheard, or unworthy.

“Your story isn't over-God's matchless mercy awaits.”

In Nameless but Known, readers will meet:



The divorced woman by the well with a thirst that went deeper than water.

The adulterous woman at the center of shame and judgment.

The maternal woman in the region whose bold plea stirred Christ's heart.

The sinful woman in town , whose tears rewrote her identity.

The disabled woman in the synagogue , bound for years yet not beyond grace. The widowed woman outside the city , desperate in grief, met with divine compassion.

Drawing on biblical narratives and practical insight, Tamar invites readers to observe Jesus' mercy in action and apply it to their own lives. Each chapter includes personal reflection questions that challenge and comfort-making this an ideal resource for individual study, small groups, or women's ministries.

As part of the official release celebration, Nameless but Known is available for just $0.99 on Amazon Kindle and other ebook platforms from August 1 to August 7, 2025 . Grab your copy now and invite a friend to join you on a journey of mercy, healing, and hope.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tamar Miller (MBA, University of Texas, Dallas) is a pastor's wife, Bible teacher, conference speaker, podcast co-host, and women's ministry leader. She is also the author of Odd Moms Out: God's redemptive grace in the lives of five biblical mothers (2022). With a warm heart and unwavering biblical conviction, Tamar continues to minister to women longing to encounter the depth of Christ's compassion.

EARLY PRAISE FOR NAMELESS BUT KNOWN

"This is a must-read for those longing to grasp the depths of God's compassion and grace." - Whitney Eaton, Director of Ministry to Women, Providence Church

"Tamar invites readers to see themselves in these stories... and be reminded that your story is still unfolding in His hands." - Mark Bricker, Discipleship Pastor

"A timely message for every soul yearning to be known. Jesus sees you." - Sarah Lightner, Missionary and Author

Nameless but Known is more than a book-it's an invitation into the heart of Christ. For the woman drowning in guilt, the mother fighting discouragement, or the believer desperate for a reminder that God's mercy still reaches deep-this is your message.

ISBN: 978-1-63746-332-1 | Publisher: Kharis Publishing | 140 pages