Challenging Injustice With Faith: A Courageous Conversation On Morality And Equity
Is It Just? Reclaim the Vision of Justice Through the Lens of Jeremiah - 5-Day Ebook Promo: Get It for $0.99 (August 1–7, 2025)
With injustice dominating headlines and division fracturing communities, many believers are asking: Where is God in all of this? In his powerful new book, Is It Just? A Thematic Study of the Book of Jeremiah , Bible teacher Trevor Whitman issues a sobering but hopeful challenge to the Church: return to the heart of God-a God who demands justice, calls for repentance, and invites us into His redemptive presence right now.
Is It Just? is a compelling, accessible, and convicting thematic guide through one of Scripture's most misunderstood prophetic books. More than a Bible study, it's a call to inventory our lives and communities, asking: Are we aligned with God's justice-or merely playing religion while neglecting the most vulnerable among us?
“If your Christianity only looks forward to heaven and ignores the injustice in front of you, it isn't biblical Christianity.” -Trevor Whitman
What You Will Discover in Is It Just?
-
A fresh, thematic overview of the book of Jeremiah that doesn't compromise depth or context.
Clear guidance on how ancient prophetic warnings speak directly to today's church and society .
An exploration of key themes: justice, idolatry, repentance, self-sufficiency, and God's enduring faithfulness .
Insightful discussion questions at the end of each chapter, perfect for groups or personal study.
A sharp challenge: Stop idolizing comfort, start embodying compassion .
Praise from Ministry Leaders & Pastors
“This book helps you hear the heart of God for justice and see yourself as an agent of that justice.” - Bo Noonan , Lead Elder, New Community Church Tacoma
“A powerful and timely call to examine our hearts and trust God's promises. This is a must-read.” - Aaron Gentile , Family Life Pastor, Life Center Tacoma
“Trevor's thoughtful approach lets Jeremiah guide readers into deeper formation and renewal.” - Brian Wilson , Dean of Students, Cascade Christian Schools
“Trevor connects Jeremiah's prophetic warnings to our daily walk with stunning clarity.” - Tim Kuykendal , Director of Athletics, Vertical Sports Maui
“A refreshing, convicting study that makes the voice of the prophet impossible to ignore.” - Rachel Snodgrass , Child & Family Therapist, Puyallup Tribal Health Authority
LIMITED-TIME PROMOTION
To celebrate its release, Is It Just? is available for just $0.99 in eBook format from August 1–5, 2025 . Find it on your favorite platform:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment