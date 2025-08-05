Challenging Injustice With Faith: A Courageous Conversation On Morality And Equity

MENAFN - GetNews)



Is It Just? Reclaim the Vision of Justice Through the Lens of Jeremiah - 5-Day Ebook Promo: Get It for $0.99 (August 1–7, 2025)

With injustice dominating headlines and division fracturing communities, many believers are asking: Where is God in all of this? In his powerful new book, Is It Just? A Thematic Study of the Book of Jeremiah , Bible teacher Trevor Whitman issues a sobering but hopeful challenge to the Church: return to the heart of God-a God who demands justice, calls for repentance, and invites us into His redemptive presence right now.

Is It Just? is a compelling, accessible, and convicting thematic guide through one of Scripture's most misunderstood prophetic books. More than a Bible study, it's a call to inventory our lives and communities, asking: Are we aligned with God's justice-or merely playing religion while neglecting the most vulnerable among us?

“If your Christianity only looks forward to heaven and ignores the injustice in front of you, it isn't biblical Christianity.” -Trevor Whitman

What You Will Discover in Is It Just?



A fresh, thematic overview of the book of Jeremiah that doesn't compromise depth or context.

Clear guidance on how ancient prophetic warnings speak directly to today's church and society .

An exploration of key themes: justice, idolatry, repentance, self-sufficiency, and God's enduring faithfulness .

Insightful discussion questions at the end of each chapter, perfect for groups or personal study. A sharp challenge: Stop idolizing comfort, start embodying compassion .

Praise from Ministry Leaders & Pastors

“This book helps you hear the heart of God for justice and see yourself as an agent of that justice.” - Bo Noonan , Lead Elder, New Community Church Tacoma

“A powerful and timely call to examine our hearts and trust God's promises. This is a must-read.” - Aaron Gentile , Family Life Pastor, Life Center Tacoma

“Trevor's thoughtful approach lets Jeremiah guide readers into deeper formation and renewal.” - Brian Wilson , Dean of Students, Cascade Christian Schools

“Trevor connects Jeremiah's prophetic warnings to our daily walk with stunning clarity.” - Tim Kuykendal , Director of Athletics, Vertical Sports Maui

“A refreshing, convicting study that makes the voice of the prophet impossible to ignore.” - Rachel Snodgrass , Child & Family Therapist, Puyallup Tribal Health Authority

LIMITED-TIME PROMOTION

To celebrate its release, Is It Just? is available for just $0.99 in eBook format from August 1–5, 2025 . Find it on your favorite platform: