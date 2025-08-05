Vitiligo Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 18+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Vitiligo Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 18+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Vitiligo pipeline landscape. It covers the Vitiligo pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Vitiligo pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Stay ahead with the latest insights! Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Vitiligo Pipeline Report to explore emerging therapies, key Companies, and future treatment landscapes @ Vitiligo Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Vitiligo Pipeline Report



In August 2025, Incyte Corporation announced a study is to to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ruxolitinib cream in pediatric participants with nonsegmental vitiligo.

In July 2025, Clinuvel Inc. conducted a CUV105 study will assess the efficacy and safety of afamelanotide and NB-UVB light in patients with vitiligo on the body and face versus NB-UVB light alone.

DelveInsight's Vitiligo pipeline report depicts a robust space with 18+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Vitiligo treatment.

The leading Vitiligo Companies such as Vyne Therapeutics Inc., AbbVie, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Forte Biosciences, Inc., Dren Bio, Clinuvel Inc . and others. Promising Vitiligo Pipeline Therapies such as Ritlecitinib, Upadacitinib, SHR0302Base gel, PF-07038124 0.01%, AMG 714, AMG 714, ruxolitinib, Cerdulatinib 0.37% gel, Afamelanotide and others.

Discover how the Vitiligo treatment paradigm is evolving. Access DelveInsight's in-depth Vitiligo Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Vitiligo Clinical Trials and Studies

Vitiligo Emerging Drugs Profile

Afamelanotide: Clinuvel, Inc.

Afamelanotide, developed by Clinuvel, Inc., is a synthetic analogue of alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone (α-MSH) designed to promote skin pigmentation in individuals with vitiligo. It works by activating melanocortin 1 receptors (MC1R) on melanocytes, stimulating melanin production and distribution in depigmented areas of the skin. Afamelanotide is administered via a subcutaneous implant, offering a systemic approach that may enhance repigmentation, particularly when used in combination with controlled UV light therapy. Its mechanism addresses the underlying pigment loss in vitiligo, aiming to restore skin tone more uniformly and effectively. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Vitiligo.

VYN201: Vyne Therapeutics Inc.

Repibresib is a pan-bromodomain BET inhibitor designed to be locally administered as a“soft” drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways, while providing low systemic exposure. BET proteins play a key role in regulating gene transcription via epigenetic interactions (“reading”). Recent research has identified a key role for these proteins in regulating activation of immune cells, including T cells and B cells, and subsequent inflammatory and fibrotic processes. As epigenetic readers, BET proteins regulate the recruitment of transcriptional factors that are key to the production of several pro-inflammatory cytokines. BET inhibitors have the potential to treat a range of immuno-inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by blocking pro-inflammatory cytokine transcription, with additional potential in myeloproliferative neoplastic disorders. In addition to demonstrating clinical proof-of-concept in vitiligo, repibresib has produced consistent reductions in pro-inflammatory and disease-related biomarkers and improvements in disease severity in several preclinical models (using several different routes of administration). Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Vitiligo.

FB102: Forte Biosciences, Inc.

FB102 is a proprietary molecule with potentially broad autoimmune and autoimmune-related applications. The Company's FB102 program aims to address key pathways implicated in these indications with a CD122 antagonist. CD122 is a subunit of IL-2/IL-15 receptors which are key regulators of NK cells and certain T cell subsets. Significant reductions in NK cell pharmacodynamic marker of FB102 mechanism was observed supporting the in vitro as well as the NHP data and mechanism of action of FB102. A phase 1 healthy volunteer SAD/MAD study was successfully completed and demonstrated a good safety profile. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Vitiligo.

The Vitiligo Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Vitiligo with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Vitiligo Treatment.

Vitiligo Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Vitiligo Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Vitiligo market.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Vitiligo pipeline. Explore DelveInsight's expert-driven report today! @ Vitiligo Unmet Needs

Vitiligo Companies

Vyne Therapeutics Inc., AbbVie, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Forte Biosciences, Inc., Dren Bio, Clinuvel Inc . and others.

Vitiligo pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Vitiligo Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming Vitiligo Therapies and key Developments @ Vitiligo Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Vitiligo Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Vitiligo Companies- Vyne Therapeutics Inc., AbbVie, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Products R&D, Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Forte Biosciences, Inc., Dren Bio, Clinuvel Inc . and others.

Vitiligo Pipeline Therapies- Ritlecitinib, Upadacitinib, SHR0302Base gel, PF-07038124 0.01%, AMG 714, AMG 714, ruxolitinib, Cerdulatinib 0.37% gel, Afamelanotide and others.

Vitiligo Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Vitiligo Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which companies are leading the race in Vitiligo drug development? Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Vitiligo Pipeline Report-access it now! @ Vitiligo Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryVitiligo: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentVitiligo– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Afamelanotide: Clinuvel, Inc.Mid Stage Products (Phase II)VYN201: Vyne Therapeutics Inc.Early Stage Products (Phase I)FB102: Forte Biosciences, Inc.Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameInactive ProductsVitiligo Key CompaniesVitiligo Key ProductsVitiligo- Unmet NeedsVitiligo- Market Drivers and BarriersVitiligo- Future Perspectives and ConclusionVitiligo Analyst ViewsVitiligo Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.