Hand Eczema Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Asana Biosciences

Hand Eczema Overview:
Hand eczema is a common and widespread skin condition, with initial documentation tracing back to the 19th century. It affects people across various professions and arises from a mix of internal (endogenous) and external (environmental) factors, either acting alone or together.
Historically, dermatologists identified several morphological types of hand eczema, including eczema solare, rubrum, impetiginoides, squamosum, papulosum, and marginatum. Chronic hand eczema (CHE), a long-lasting inflammatory condition, impacts up to 10% of the population-especially those in high-risk occupations.
While topical treatments are the standard first-line approach, they fail to resolve symptoms in up to 65% of cases. Moderate-to-severe forms often require systemic therapies due to limited effectiveness of topical options.
DelveInsight's report on the Hand Eczema pipeline highlights an active and evolving landscape, with over five companies working on the development of more than five potential treatment options. Leading players such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Asana BioSciences, and others are advancing novel therapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with hand eczema.
Notable candidates in the pipeline include ARQ-252, ASN002, and others at various stages of development. In March 2023, the European Commission approved delgocitinib cream, a topical JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of chronic hand eczema in adults-offering a new solution for patients unresponsive to traditional treatments.
Earlier, in September 2021, the U.S. FDA approved ruxolitinib cream for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, which also includes hand eczema. This topical JAK inhibitor provides an alternative for patients who do not achieve sufficient relief from corticosteroids.
Hand Eczema Emerging Drugs
ARQ-252: Arcutis Biotherapeutics
ASN002: Asana BioSciences
Hand Eczema Companies
Over five major companies are currently engaged in developing treatments for Chronic Hand Eczema, with Arcutis Biotherapeutics leading the way-its drug candidate has reached the most advanced stage, currently in Phase III.
DelveInsight's report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Hand Eczema pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Hand Eczema Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Hand Eczema Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Hand Eczema Assessment by Product Type
. Hand Eczema By Stage
. Hand Eczema Assessment by Route of Administration
. Hand Eczema Assessment by Molecule Type
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Hand Eczema Current Treatment Patterns
4. Hand Eczema - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Hand Eczema Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Hand Eczema Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Hand Eczema Discontinued Products
13. Hand Eczema Product Profiles
14. Hand Eczema Key Companies
15. Hand Eczema Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Hand Eczema Unmet Needs
18. Hand Eczema Future Perspectives
19. Hand Eczema Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
