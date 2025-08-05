Hand Eczema Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Asana Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Hand Eczema Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,“Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Hand Eczema pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that over five leading companies are actively pursuing the development of more than five treatment therapies for Hand Eczema.

Hand Eczema Overview:

Hand eczema is a common and widespread skin condition, with initial documentation tracing back to the 19th century. It affects people across various professions and arises from a mix of internal (endogenous) and external (environmental) factors, either acting alone or together.

Historically, dermatologists identified several morphological types of hand eczema, including eczema solare, rubrum, impetiginoides, squamosum, papulosum, and marginatum. Chronic hand eczema (CHE), a long-lasting inflammatory condition, impacts up to 10% of the population-especially those in high-risk occupations.

While topical treatments are the standard first-line approach, they fail to resolve symptoms in up to 65% of cases. Moderate-to-severe forms often require systemic therapies due to limited effectiveness of topical options.

Key Takeaways from the Hand Eczema Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's report on the Hand Eczema pipeline highlights an active and evolving landscape, with over five companies working on the development of more than five potential treatment options. Leading players such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Asana BioSciences, and others are advancing novel therapies aimed at improving outcomes for patients with hand eczema.

Notable candidates in the pipeline include ARQ-252, ASN002, and others at various stages of development. In March 2023, the European Commission approved delgocitinib cream, a topical JAK inhibitor, for the treatment of chronic hand eczema in adults-offering a new solution for patients unresponsive to traditional treatments. Earlier, in September 2021, the U.S. FDA approved ruxolitinib cream for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, which also includes hand eczema. This topical JAK inhibitor provides an alternative for patients who do not achieve sufficient relief from corticosteroids.

Hand Eczema Emerging Drugs



ARQ-252: Arcutis Biotherapeutics ASN002: Asana BioSciences

Hand Eczema Companies

Over five major companies are currently engaged in developing treatments for Chronic Hand Eczema, with Arcutis Biotherapeutics leading the way-its drug candidate has reached the most advanced stage, currently in Phase III.

