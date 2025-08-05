Cambodia Says Barbed Wire Deployed By Thai Soldiers Removed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Phnom Penh: A Cambodian defense spokesperson said on Tuesday evening that barbed wire deployed by Thai soldiers in Cambodian territory has been removed.

"The illegal installation of barbed wire by the Thai side in An Ses area (in Preah Vihear province) on August 4, 2025, has been removed, and the machinery has ceased its operations as of the afternoon of August 5, 2025," Defense Ministry's Undersecretary of State and spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said in a press release.

"The removal followed discussions and negotiations between the Cambodian and Thai forces positioned in An Ses area," she said.

Socheata said the An Ses area is within Cambodian territory and is fully controlled by the Cambodian armed forces after a ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand came into force at midnight on July 28.

Armed clashes broke out on July 24 between soldiers of Cambodia and Thailand along their disputed border, and the fighting stopped after the ceasefire took effect.