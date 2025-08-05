MEDIA AND INFLUENCERS INVITED TO GRAND OPENING OF BEACON RAIL DISTRICT - THE FIRST LUXURY APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN FRISCO RAIL DISTRICT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WHO:



. John Lettelleir, FAICP, Director of Development Services, City of Frisco

. Representatives from the Frisco Mayor's Office, City Manager's Office, City Council, and Planning and Zoning Commission

. CAP Multifamily, developers of Beacon Rail District WHAT: Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony WHY: Beacon Rail District introduces a neighborhood boutique residential experience with:

. Boutique living in a walkable, vibrant historic downtown area

. A community-focused environment built for authentic connection

. Modern luxury amenities in thoughtfully designed one and two-bedroom floor plans with high-end finishes

. Original artwork featuring local artists on every floor

. Pet-friendly

. 18 exclusive apartment homes available

Attendees will enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony, exclusive tours of the property, refreshments, networking opportunities, a guided art tour led by Visual Arts Guild of Frisco docents, and the chance to hear from community and development leaders about the newest building completed within Frisco's multi-million-dollar downtown renovation. WHEN: August 15, 2025

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. WHERE: Beacon Rail District

7291 Elm Street

Frisco, Texas 75034

ABOUT CAP MULTIFAMILY:

CAP Multifamily is a real estate firm specializing in developing and operating boutique multifamily assets in targeted neighborhoods in the DFW area. The firm has developed and introduced a new class of high-end boutique residential communities, designed to offer residents a lifestyle that builds an authentic community connection among its residents. By combining development, acquisition, property management, and asset management under one streamlined platform, CAP Multifamily delivers operational efficiency and professional management services. With an agile structure, the firm brings institutional-grade processes and oversight to a traditionally underserved market, creating scalable investment opportunities across the multifamily industry. For more information about CAP Multifamily, visit cap-mf and liveatcap .

Media Contacts:

Jeff Cheatham, (972) 961-6171, [email protected]

Stacey Gaswirth, (214) 213-4675, [email protected]

SOURCE CAP Multifamily