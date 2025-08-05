MEDIA AND INFLUENCERS INVITED TO GRAND OPENING OF BEACON RAIL DISTRICT - THE FIRST LUXURY APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN FRISCO RAIL DISTRICT
|
WHO:
|
|
|
. John Lettelleir, FAICP, Director of Development Services, City of Frisco
|
WHAT:
|
Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
|
WHY:
|
Beacon Rail District introduces a neighborhood boutique residential experience with:
|
|
. Boutique living in a walkable, vibrant historic downtown area
|
|
Attendees will enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony, exclusive tours of the property, refreshments, networking opportunities, a guided art tour led by Visual Arts Guild of Frisco docents, and the chance to hear from community and development leaders about the newest building completed within Frisco's multi-million-dollar downtown renovation.
|
WHEN:
|
August 15, 2025
|
WHERE:
|
Beacon Rail District
ABOUT CAP MULTIFAMILY:
CAP Multifamily is a real estate firm specializing in developing and operating boutique multifamily assets in targeted neighborhoods in the DFW area. The firm has developed and introduced a new class of high-end boutique residential communities, designed to offer residents a lifestyle that builds an authentic community connection among its residents. By combining development, acquisition, property management, and asset management under one streamlined platform, CAP Multifamily delivers operational efficiency and professional management services. With an agile structure, the firm brings institutional-grade processes and oversight to a traditionally underserved market, creating scalable investment opportunities across the multifamily industry. For more information about CAP Multifamily, visit cap-mf and liveatcap .
Media Contacts:
Jeff Cheatham, (972) 961-6171, [email protected]
Stacey Gaswirth, (214) 213-4675, [email protected]
SOURCE CAP Multifamily
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment