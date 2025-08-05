SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates STAA, YMAB, BASE, CORZ On Behalf Of Shareholders
STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA)'s sale to Alcon for $28.00 per share in cash. If you are a STAAR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)'s sale to SERB Pharmaceuticals for $8.60 per share in cash. If you are a Y-mAbs shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE)'s sale to Haveli Investments for $24.50 per share in cash. If you are a Couchbase shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ)'s sale to CoreWeave for 0.1235 newly issued shares of CoreWeave Class A common stock for each share of Core Scientific common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Core Scientific shareholders will own less than 10% of the combined company. If you are a Core Scientific shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
