Mike Field's Nashland Celebrates Rave Reviews, Rising Airplay, And Full Visualizer Series Premiere

Mike Field's New Jazz Album - Nashland

Jazz trumpeter Mike Field unveils a vibrant 7-track album inspired by travel, with strong reviews, growing radio play, and daily visualizer releases.

- Scott Yanow, jazz journalist/historian

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian jazz trumpeter and composer Mike Field's latest album Nashland continues to gain momentum following its successful release. In a glowing new review, legendary jazz journalist Scott Yanow calls the album“a joy from start to finish,” adding that it is“filled with fun, excitement, and a competitive spirit. Mike's originals have catchy melodies, infectious rhythms, and swing hard.”

Read the full review here .

Now available on all major streaming platforms, Nashland showcases seven original, travel-inspired compositions performed by the Mike Field Quintet.

Listen to the album here .

Fans can now experience the album visually through a complete seven-part official visualizer video series - one for each track - available on YouTube.

Watch the series here .

Following a packed release concert at Reid's Distillery in Toronto on July 22, the album is already receiving radio airplay, including recent features on Canoe FM's Jazz at the 45 and Corby's Orbit on Radio Regent.

The music blog JazzChill also spotlighted the album in a recent post, calling the album, "A bold new statement in modern jazz".

Read the article:

For more details, including high-res images, press quotes, and media downloads, visit the official press kit:

Press Kit: -media

Maya Dornig

Mike Field Jazz Inc.

+1 416-220-2206

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.