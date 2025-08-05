Uttarakhand Police Mobilise Massive Relief Force For Uttarkashi Disaster Response

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun/Uttarkashi, Aug 6 (IANS) In a swift and large-scale mobilisation, the Uttarakhand Police has deployed over 300 personnel - including senior officers and specialised units - to spearhead relief and rescue operations in the disaster-hit Dharali region of Uttarkashi district.

The move comes in response to the escalating severity of the natural calamity that has disrupted life and infrastructure in the remote Himalayan zone.

According to a statement issued by the Headquarters of the Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, the deployment includes two Inspectors General of Police, three Superintendents of Police, one Commandant, and 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police.

Leading the operation are senior IPS officers: IG SDRF Arun Mohan Joshi, IG Garhwal Rangi Rajiv Swaroop, Pradeep Kumar Rai, Amit Srivastava, Surjeet Singh Panwar, and Shweta Choubey, who will oversee coordination and ground-level execution.

To bolster the effort, the Special Disaster Relief Team (E Company) of the 40th battalion PAC, under the command of IRB II's Shweta Choubey, has been dispatched along with 140 jawans from C Company of IRB II, Dehradun.

Additionally, 160 police personnel - from inspector to constable rank - have been sent from Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, and Tehri districts, equipped with essential disaster relief gear.

“This is an effort to ensure that every affected person gets quick help,” the DGP's office stated.“The police force has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue work 24×7 continuously.”

The coordinated deployment aims to accelerate rescue, rehabilitation, and logistical support while minimising loss of life.

Local administration is being reinforced with manpower and technical resources to navigate the challenging terrain and ensure timely aid reaches those in need.

This decisive intervention underscores the state's commitment to disaster preparedness and rapid response, especially in ecologically fragile zones prone to extreme weather events.