Colossal 2024 Baby Of The Year Champion, Sloane Maya, Appears On Good Morning America

Her latest milestone? A dazzling debut on national television.

Colossal partnered with Good Morning America to spotlight Sloane and the powerful mission behind the Baby of the Year competition. Funds generated through the 2024 competition resulted in a $24 million grant to Baby2Baby , a nonprofit that provides diapers, clothing, and basic necessities to children living in poverty across the United States.

"When we celebrate one baby, we're helping millions," said Mary Hagen, CEO of Colossal. "Sloane represents more than a title-she's the face of a movement that's changing lives and redefining what giving back looks like."

Now, with the 2025 Baby of the Year competition officially open for registration , Colossal invites proud parents and tiny trailblazers to step into the spotlight.

"We've seen firsthand how one baby's smile can spark a national moment of joy and generosity," said Hagen. "We can't wait to meet the next little superstar."

Follow Sloane's journey and all things Baby of the Year on Instagram at @thebabyoftheyear , and register now at for your child's chance to shine.

