Knights Of Columbus Honored To Receive A Welcoming Video Greeting From His Holiness Pope Leo XIV At Its 143Rd Supreme Convention

More than 2.l million Knights of Columbus worldwide inspired by the Holy Father's message to place our hope in Jesus Christ, and his encouragement to be signs of hope to those who face hardships

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2.1 million Knights of Columbus worldwide, watching in-person in our nation's capital and online, were honored today to receive a welcoming video greeting from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the organization's 143rd Supreme Convention.

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, urged Knights around the world to reflect on the "essential virtue" of hope, particularly during this Jubilee Year of Hope. The Holy Father said, "As Catholics, we know that the source of our hope is Jesus Christ and he has sent his followers in every age to bring the good news of his saving Paschal Mystery to the entire world."

Pope Leo XIV also commended the Knights' efforts to bring prayer, fraternity and charity to their local communities, which has been the Knights' mission since its founding by Blessed Michael McGivney more than 140 years ago. The Holy Father reminded the Knights that, as Catholics, they should be "tangible signs of hope" for those facing hardships of any kind, including, "the unborn, pregnant mothers, children, those who are less fortunate, and those affected by the scourge of war."

"On behalf of the more than 2.1 million Knights of Columbus around the world, we are privileged to receive this historic video greeting from His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, his second video message to an American audience," said Knights of Columbus Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly. "The theme of this year's Supreme Convention, Heralds of Hope, calls our members and all Catholic men to hear our Holy Father's message, and give hope to others through service and sacrifice. Together, we promise Pope Leo XIV our prayers and loyalty, and we will always be united with him."

On July 4, 2025, Supreme Knight Kelly, his family, and Supreme Chaplain Archbishop William E. Lori were received by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican. They presented the Holy Father with special gifts on behalf of the Knights of Columbus related to the patriotic occasion of the visit and the Holy Father's Augustinian background. One of the gifts was a framed archival photo of the launching of LST-286, the tank-landing ship on which the pope's father, Louis Prevost, served during the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into the world's premier lay Catholic men's organization, with more than 2.1 million members in over 16,800 local councils. As members of one of the world's leading charitable organizations, Knights donated more than 47 million service hours and over $190 million for worthy causes in their communities in 2023. The Knights of Columbus also offers a range of life insurance products to members and their families. Knights of Columbus Insurance has more than $124 billion* of life insurance in force. In addition, the organization offers investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through its wholly owned subsidiary, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds more than $28 billion** in assets under management. Guided by the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism, the Knights of Columbus is committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes, by enabling men to grow in their faith and put that faith into action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc/join.

*As of June 30, 2025

**As of June 10, 2025

