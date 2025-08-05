Real Good Foods Announces Corporate Action Requesting Transfer Of Shares To Transfer Agent

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (OTC: RGFC) ("Real Good Foods", "RGF" or the "Company"), a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, today announced a corporate action in connection with the Company's previously announced deregistration of its securities, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As part of this process, the Company is encouraging all shareholders who currently hold RGF shares through brokerage accounts or other financial intermediaries to transfer their shares to the Company's official transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC ("Equiniti").

This voluntary corporate action is designed to ensure shareholders receive direct and timely communications following deregistration, enable efficient delivery of updates, notices and other materials, and to ensure the Company can maintain accurate shareholder records.

Shareholders opting in should contact their broker to initiate a Direct Registration System (DRS) transfer to:

Transfer Agent Contact:

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Tel: (888) 999-0032

Website:

Additional instructions will be made available from Equiniti, as well as, via communications from brokers upon request. Shareholders are advised to consult their broker or financial advisor if they have questions regarding the transfer process.

This corporate action has no impact on the validity or ownership of existing shares. No shareholder action is required at this time unless opting to transfer shares to the transfer agent for direct registration.

About The Real Good Foods Company

Real Good Foods is a leading health and wellness frozen and refrigerated foods company, providing a better way to enjoy your favorite foods. The Company's mission is to provide "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," making delicious, nutritious meals that are low in sugar, low in carbohydrates and high in protein. The Real Good Foods family of products spans breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, and is available in over 16,000 stores nationwide. For more information, visit realgoodfoods or follow @realgoodfoods on social media.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risk and uncertainty that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely and should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Sentences or phrases that use words such as "expects", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "may", "can", "will", "projects" and others, are often used to indicate forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements included herein are based upon certain assumptions. Other events, which were not taken into account, may occur and may significantly affect the outcome. Any assumptions should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond the control of Real Good Foods and its affiliates. Some important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or estimated in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: changes in interest rates and financial, market, economic or legal conditions. Further, anticipated results may not be achieved, due to implementation lag, other timing factors, business decision-making, economic or market conditions or other unanticipated factors. Nothing contained herein shall be relied upon as a promise or representation whether as to past or future performance or otherwise. Real Good Foods disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Good Foods Co.

