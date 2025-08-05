Manicuring Program Now Offered At Tricoci University Of Beauty Culture's Highland Campus

HIGHLAND, Ind., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is proud to announce the launch of its Manicuring program at its Highland, Indiana campus; the third location to offer this program, joining the Indianapolis and Lafayette campuses. This expansion gives aspiring nail professionals across the Midwest access to a program designed to build a strong foundation in both technical skills and creative artistry.

Tricoci University's Manicuring program requires 600 hours of training, which students can complete in as little as six months on a part-time schedule (approximately 23 hours per week). The curriculum covers topics such as:



Nail technology fundamentals: history of nail care, professional ethics, sterilization and disinfection, and the science of nails

Nail practices and procedures : manicures, pedicures, wraps, sculpting, light-cured gels, electric file techniques, and massage

Health and safety: OSHA standards, public health protocols, and bacteriology Business skills: salon management, marketing, and state-specific regulations to prepare students for a range of career paths - from salon employment to entrepreneurship

"At Tricoci University, our mission is to ensure every student has the opportunity to expand their skills and build a career they're proud of," said Larry Foster, Chief Operating Officer at Tricoci University. "Manicuring is about mastering precise techniques that help clients look and feel their best, and our program gives students the training to deliver that level of excellence every time."

In addition to Manicuring, Tricoci University offers advanced speciality services and initiatives including Spray Tanning, Eyelash Extensions and Brow Laminations , specialized training in Hair Extensions , the Sensory Safe Salon , a new curriculum designed to foster a more inclusive, sensory-friendly environment in beauty education and The Vitality Project , the industry's first mental health and wellness initiative.

For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture and its programs, please visit or connect with us on social media: Instagram: @tricociuniversity Facebook: @TricociUniversity , TikTok: @tricociuniversity and YouTube: @TricociU .

About Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 campuses throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit .

SOURCE Tricoci University of Beauty Culture

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED