Johnson Fistel Investigates Fairness Of Proposed Sale Of STAAR Surgical

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Alcon (NYSE: ALC).

Background:



On August 5, 2025, STAAR Surgical and Alcon entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, holders of STAAR Surgical's common stock will receive $28.00 in cash for each share they own. Notably, this merger consideration falls well below STAAR Surgical's 52-week high of $41.00 per share, even as Wall Street analysts continue to project accelerating sales and revenue growth for the company.

If you own STAAR Surgical shares and believe this proposed deal grossly undervalues your investment, please consider joining our investigation. To participate or learn more you can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

If you are a shareholder of STAAR Surgical and interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( ... ) at 619-814-4471 . If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm, Securities Fraud, Investors Rights:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. We also extend our services to foreign investors who have purchased on US exchanges. Stay updated with news on stock drops and learn how Johnson Fistel, PLLP can help you recover your losses. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .

Achievements: In 2024, Johnson Fistel was honored to be ranked in the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by the ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition underscores our effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where we served as lead or co-lead counsel. This notable accomplishment marks the eighth occasion our firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs' securities law firm in the United States, as determined by the total dollar value of final recoveries.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP, has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

... or ...