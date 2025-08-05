Dubai Investments H1 2025 Profit Before Tax Surges To Dh546.28 Million

Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), on Tuesday reported that profit before tax for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025 stood at Dh546.28 million, compared to Dh431.68 million during the corresponding period in the previous year.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the profit before tax was reported at Dh361.39 million, up from Dh309.34 million during the corresponding period in 2024.

The higher profitability was driven by strong performance across the Group's core business segments, particularly real estate and manufacturing. The real estate segment demonstrated strong performance underpinned by consistent and growing rental income.

The group's total assets increased to Dh22.74 billion as of 30 June 2025, compared to Dh22.10 billion as of 31 December 2024. Equity attributable to the owners of the company stood at Dh13.89 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to Dh14.11 billion as of December 31, 2024. The group also reported a total income of Dh1.89 billion for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to Dh2.03 billion during the corresponding period in 2024.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, said:“Dubai Investments' performance in the first half of 2025 underscores the strength of its diversified portfolio and strategic focus on value-accretive sectors. Real estate continues to be a key contributor, supported by a stable rental portfolio and progress on high-potential development projects. At the same time, the group's manufacturing businesses have benefitted from operational efficiencies and sustained demand, reinforcing their role as essential growth pillars.”

Outlook

Looking ahead, Dubai Investments remains focused on accelerating growth across its core sectors, particularly real estate and financial services. The second half of 2025 will see continued progress on key projects, with Asayel Avenue at Mirdif Hills entering the early construction phase following its groundbreaking in June 2025. The phased handover of villas at Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, is progressing steadily, reinforcing the Group's commitment to timely delivery and quality execution. The Violet Tower project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is progressing as scheduled, with approximately 26 per cent of construction completed and an expected completion date in Q2 2026.