Golf Highlights: Fedex Playoffs, LIV Chicago, DP World Tour In Scotland Khaleej Times

It's only the start of August, and yet it seems the golf season is already winding down. Surely not?

This certainly appears to be the case on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf circuits, with all four Majors now behind us. However, for the PGA Tour, it may just be a brief pause, with the FedEx Cup Playoffs serving as the highlight and climax of the season.

But what happens after these next three weeks on the PGA Tour?

Players ranked 51st and beyond in the FedEx Cup Rankings will continue to compete in fall events from September 11, 2025, to earn points and secure their status. The top 50 are already locked in, while those ranked 51st–70th are guaranteed to finish in the top 100, the target to retain PGA Tour cards for 2026.

Signature Events

In even finer detail, the fall season presents an opportunity for players to qualify for various Signature Events and, of course, win tournaments that bring with them two-year exemptions, trophies, prize money, and more. Players finishing 101st–125th will gain conditional status for the next season.

The list of conditions and exemptions is extensive, and eligibility remains a key focus. Even players within the top 50 of the FedEx Cup Rankings can choose to play in the fall events, gaining valuable OWGR (Official World Golf Ranking) points.

The KT Golf Newsletter will continue to track the PGA Tour through the remainder of the year and beyond, helping readers understand who's winning, who's surging, and what it all means.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf is in Chicago this week, with all individual season standings to be determined here and next week in Indianapolis. The season will culminate with the team-only event in Michigan, from August 22–24.

LIV Player Watch

It will be interesting to see which LIV players continue competing worldwide after their season wraps up and how and where they choose to play. Historically, once both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour's main seasons conclude, the DP World Tour sees an influx of big-name players.

This always strengthens the field and excites golf fans. Let's hope this collaborative trend continues as golf fans want to see the world's best playing against each other, all over the globe.

This week, the DP World Tour visits Scotland for the $2.75 million Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Club, Aberdeen. For those unfamiliar, Nexo, based in Switzerland, operates a leading digital platform for crypto holdings. It's a modern example of sports sponsorship at its most innovative.

These weeks are especially crucial for non-Ryder Cup contenders. This is their 'bread and butter', a chance to earn valuable Race to Dubai points, retain their playing rights, and rise up the rankings.

As with any business, only the best survive. Golfers must constantly prove themselves. Many players on the HotelPlanner Tour and other development tours are striving to climb the global golf pyramid.

Only two events remain on the HotelPlanner Tour's revised calendar. This week and next in Denmark wrap up the "Closing Swing."

Then it's on to the DP World Tour's "Back 9" where Ryder Cup teams will be finalised, followed by the Ryder Cup itself and the Tour's season-ending playoffs.

London Calling Ladies Tour

On the Ladies European Tour, action moves to London for the 54-hole, $2 million PIF Championship at Centurion Club.

Leading the field are English stars Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, while breakout sensation Lottie Wood is off to the U.S. to plan her LPGA schedule and take a well-earned break.

We'll only mention her name once this week but after tying for 8th at last week's AIG Women's Open, and now ranked 20th in the Rolex Women's World Rankings after just two professional events, the 21-year-old has moved to 11th in the LET Order of Merit. You can expect to read more about Lottie in future newsletters.

There's still plenty of golf to follow. Khaleej Times Golf will continue to bring coverage with a special focus on the UAE and the Middle East.

Thursday 7th – Sunday 10th August, 2025 (unless otherwise stated)

Event: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Dates: August 7–10

Venue: TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Purse: $20 million

Event: Nexo Championship

Dates: August 7–10

Venue: Trump International Golf Club, Aberdeen, Scotland

Purse: $2.75 million

Event: LIV Golf Chicago

Dates: August 8–10 (Friday–Sunday)

Venue: Bolingbrook Golf Club, Chicago, USA

Purse: $25 million

Event: Irish Challenge

Dates: August 7–10

Venue: Killeen Castle, Co. Meath, Ireland

Purse: €300,000

Event: PIF London Championship

Dates: August 8–10 (Friday–Sunday)

Venue: Centurion Club, London, England

Purse: $2 million