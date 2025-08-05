Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oman: Two Arrested For Smuggling 15Kg Drugs Through Shipping Company

Oman: Two Arrested For Smuggling 15Kg Drugs Through Shipping Company


2025-08-05 02:28:33
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Two individuals smuggling narcotics through a shipping company in Oman, authorities said on Tuesday.

The accused were caught while they were attempting to send over 15kg of opium across the border to a European nation.

Recommended For You

The Directorate General for Combatting Drugs and Psychotropic Substances nabbed the individuals in an operation that tracked the shipment of water pumps being brought into the Gulf country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority, in cooperation with the Directorate General of Customs, made the arrest after they found the drugs professionally concealed in the shipment.

Appropriate legal action is being taken against the suspects.

Last month, authorities in Oman intercepted a fishing vessel attempting to illegally enter its territorial waters and arrested two individuals of Iranian nationality on charges of drug smuggling.

The Omani Coast Guard, in co-ordination with the South Al Batinah Governorate Police, intercepted the boat.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects were in possession of large quantities of crystal meth, hashish, marijuana, and more than 68,000 psychotropic pills.

MENAFN05082025000049011007ID1109889034

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search