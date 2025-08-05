Oman: Two Arrested For Smuggling 15Kg Drugs Through Shipping Company
Two individuals smuggling narcotics through a shipping company in Oman, authorities said on Tuesday.
The accused were caught while they were attempting to send over 15kg of opium across the border to a European nation.
The Directorate General for Combatting Drugs and Psychotropic Substances nabbed the individuals in an operation that tracked the shipment of water pumps being brought into the Gulf country.
The authority, in cooperation with the Directorate General of Customs, made the arrest after they found the drugs professionally concealed in the shipment.
Appropriate legal action is being taken against the suspects.
Last month, authorities in Oman intercepted a fishing vessel attempting to illegally enter its territorial waters and arrested two individuals of Iranian nationality on charges of drug smuggling.
The Omani Coast Guard, in co-ordination with the South Al Batinah Governorate Police, intercepted the boat.
Authorities confirmed that the suspects were in possession of large quantities of crystal meth, hashish, marijuana, and more than 68,000 psychotropic pills.
