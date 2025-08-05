UAE Rejects Sudan's Allegations, Calls Them 'Baseless PR Stunts'

The UAE categorically rejected allegations made by the Port Sudan Authority on Tuesday, denying any involvement in the ongoing civil conflict in Sudan or support for armed groups or factions.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said that these claims are "baseless allegations, entirely devoid of evidence" and "are nothing more than feeble media stunts".

"The UAE reiterates that the so-called Port Sudan Authority does not represent the legitimate government of Sudan, nor (does)it reflect the will of its honourable people."

On Monday, the Sudanese authority accused the UAE of hiring Colombian mercenaries to fight against the government-aligned army on behalf of its rival, the Rapid Support Forces.

The UAE has repeatedly denied allegations of arming the RSF. The Foreign Ministry said that these unfounded claims aim to divert the attention away from the Port Sudan Authority's direct responsibility for prolonging the civil war in the African nation that has lasted for over two years and obstructing all regional and international efforts to achieve peace.

No legal, factual basis

In refuting these claims, Mofa has referred to a recent ruling by the World Court in the Hague dismissing Sudan's genocide case against the UAE over alleged Darfur interference.

On May 5, The International Court of Justice said it had dismissed the case, saying it lacked authority to rule on the matter.

A final report of the Panel of Experts on Sudan, released on April 17, 2025, also presented no findings or evidence against the UAE.

"These authoritative conclusions confirm that the Authority's repeated allegations are baseless and lack any legal or factual basis," Mofa said.

Immediate ceasefire

The UAE has called again on the international community to intensify its efforts to support a civilian-led political process that is independent of either warring party's control.

It emphasised that these claims are merely attempts to derail the peace process and "evade the moral, legal, and humanitarian obligations to end the conflict and pave the way for a transitional process that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security, stability, and development".

"The UAE reiterates its full commitment to supporting all international and regional efforts aimed at achieving an immediate ceasefire, protecting civilians, and ensuring accountability for perpetrators of atrocities and violations, regardless of affiliation. The UAE will continue working alongside partners toward a comprehensive and sustainable solution that ends this devastating war and ensures a secure and stable future for Sudan and its brotherly people."

(With inputs from AFP)