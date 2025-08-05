Asia Cup In UAE: Fake Tickets Worth Over Dh11,000 Being Sold For India-Pakistan Clash

Since the much-awaited Asia Cup schedule was announced earlier this week, fans have been waiting for an official announcement on tickets with bated breath.

Cricket rivals India and Pakistan will be facing each other on the field on September 14 during the group-stage matches. Fans across the cricketing world follow every ball when the two clash on a cricket field.

Tickets for the highly anticipated game often sell out in no time. Last time, when India and Pakistan faced each other in the UAE for the ICC Champions Trophy, many queued for at least an hour before realising that all tickets for the clash were gone.

If you're among those cricket fanatics attempting to get their hands on a pass this time, you should keep an eye out for potential scammers. Some websites offering fake tickets have already gone live.

Elaborate scam

A simple Google search by Khaleej Times with the words 'Asia Cup tickets India Pakistan' revealed a flurry of websites offering passes to the game.

Some were even 'sponsored' websites being displayed at ideal locations on the Google search page. Their ideal location on the search page makes it much easier for an unsuspecting fan to click on the website and fall victim to a scam.

One website is offering a single 'VIP' pass for over Dh11,000. Other reselling websites are also offering the passes inflated rates.

'General Admission' passes begin at over Dh1,500 on these websites. Take a look at some of these websites offering them, below:

Official tickets, however, are not yet being sold. So far, there has been no announcement on when tickets will be released, although fans expect the passes to go on sale soon.

Authorities in UAE have time and again issued adviories and warnings, urging residents to avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Residents have often been advised to check the URL of the link they are clicking on for spelling errors or other indications that may reveal that the website could possibly be fake.