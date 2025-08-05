Look: Amitabh Bachchan's Fan Tattoos Megastar's Face On His Arm

Even after more than five decades in the spotlight, Amitabh Bachchan's bond with his fans remains unshakable. On Sunday, the legendary actor stepped outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, to greet the sea of admirers who had waited for hours just to catch a glimpse of him. That's a ritual he has maintained for over 40 years.

Bachchan later took to his blog to share a series of photos capturing the heartfelt interactions. In the images, he is seen greeting fans with folded hands and waving with a warm smile. One photo revealed a tattoo of Amitabh's face inked onto a fan's hand.

Recommended For You

Alongside the photos, the 82-year-old penned a brief message:“Ever in gratitude and affectionate love. Life endears and moves on .. To the next life?”

The megastar's Sunday Darshan has long been a sacred tradition for both him and his admirers. In a previous blog post, he had mentioned that he removes his shoes before stepping out to meet them, calling it an act of“devotion.” Reflecting on how times have changed, he noted that the once-thunderous cheers have now been replaced by raised mobile phones, capturing memories in silence rather than sound.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan, a 2024 Tamil-language action drama that marked his Tamil film debut. The film, directed by T J Gnanavel, featured an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier.