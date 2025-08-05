MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Robot Boom in HK: Shoucheng Holdings at the Forefront

HONG KONG, Aug 5, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 4, the China Robotics Industry ETF (159551) rose by 2.44%, as investor enthusiasm for the sector continues to surge. Humanoid robotics is transitioning from a phase of“technical breakthroughs” to one of“scenario implementation,” marking the start of a new acceleration cycle. With a series of industry catalysts unfolding, the robotics segment in the Hong Kong market is entering a structural upswing.

Among the emerging opportunities, Shoucheng Holdings (0697) stands out as a rare asset platform company with full-chain industrial deployment and real scenario execution capability.

1. From Showroom to Deployment: Humanoid Robots Hit the Ground Running

At the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) held in late July, over 150 humanoid robots were demonstrated performing real-time dynamic tasks across industrial, service, and medical settings - a first in China. Unlike previous static displays, this year's event showcased robots in real application scenarios such as cleaning, concierge services, and logistics handling, demonstrating the rapid convergence of hardware, algorithms, and computing power.

At the same time, major news continues to drive investor sentiment:Unitree Robotics has entered IPO counseling, and the World Robot Conference 2025 is set to launch with over 100 new product debuts.

In this context, Shoucheng Holdings stands out as a rare Hong Kong-listed company with both industrial integration capabilities and operational execution power, filling a critical gap in the market.

2. From Conference to Application: Shoucheng's Robot Ecosystem Comes Alive

While many firms are still stuck in the“capital narrative” stage, Shoucheng Holdings is entering a phase of real industrial depth, evolving from investor to industrial connector and platform enabler.

At the upcoming World Robot Conference 2025, Shoucheng is organizing an official sub-forum titled“Robotics Investment and Innovation Forum”, bringing together top-tier founders and venture capitalists to discuss commercialization strategies for humanoid robotics in the so-called“mass production year.” The forum serves as a bridge linking capital, technology, and market demand.

In parallel, at the World Humanoid Robot Games, Shoucheng's subsidiary Beijing Robotics Leasing Co. has provided 78 robots from its portfolio companies - including Booster Robotics, Galaxea-AI, Noetix Robotics, and Galbot - to support training in core competition categories such as football, athletics, and scene-based tasks. Several invested companies are also participating directly, enabling a full cycle of product testing, feedback, and application validation.

Shoucheng's ability to integrate investment, leasing, agency services, and operations has led to the creation of a scalable and repeatable robotics application infrastructure, positioning it as one of the few platform companies in the Hong Kong market with true industrial depth.

3. A Rare Valuation Opportunity in Hong Kong's Robotics Market

While many companies in China's robotics ecosystem are either unlisted or trading at high valuations, Shoucheng Holdings currently trades at just around HK$1.90 and has completed multiple rounds of share buybacks. This signals strong management confidence in the company's long-term value.

In a market that favors“high growth + application-driven” assets, Shoucheng - with its triple focus on robotics, REITs, and medical technology - is emerging as one of the most compelling industrial platforms for investors riding the next robotics wave.

