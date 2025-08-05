Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lineage, Inc. (LINE)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Lineage, Inc. (“Lineage” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LINE) in its July 2024 initial public offering (the“IPO”) or thereafter.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the IPO, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements because they failed to disclose the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO: (a) that Lineage was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, the Company's customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends; (b) that Lineage had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing the Company; (c) that Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed in (a)-(b) above through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages; (d) that, as a result of (a)-(c) above, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the Registration Statement, Lineage was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices; and (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d) above, Lineage's financial results, business operations, and prospects were materially impaired.

The Complaint further alleges that since the time of the IPO, the price of Lineage stock has fallen to lows near $40 per share – approximately half the IPO price.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Lineage should contact the Firm prior to the September 30, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ... .

