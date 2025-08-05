G2 Risk Solutions And Everc Combine To Cement Global Reach And Set A New Standard For AI-Powered Merchant Risk Solutions...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS) and EverC today announced the signing of an agreement to combine, representing a significant advancement in the companies' collective mission to defend global e-commerce from fast-evolving merchant and online marketplace threats. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Since their founding, the companies have run on parallel tracks, mobilizing advanced technology and deep domain expertise to protect the global digital payments industry's most influential stakeholders. As one entity, they will set a new standard for innovation, leveraging EverC's advanced AI capabilities to accelerate the most robust product roadmap in the payments risk ecosystem.

Once combined, the two companies will collectively serve nearly every major payment provider on the globe, including leading banks, merchant acquirers, international marketplaces and fast-growing online platforms.

Brian Longe, chief executive officer of G2RS, will serve as CEO of the combined company. EverC CEO Ariel Tiger will serve as an adviser through the end of the year to support a smooth transition. The G2RS and EverC teams will continue to operate globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, India and Israel.

“G2RS and EverC have long traveled toward the same North Star, safeguarding digital commerce and the people who depend on it,” said Longe.“We move forward as one team with a shared vision to redefine what market leadership looks like in the merchant risk space. Leveraging each other's strengths as a unified force on a singular track, we will accelerate to deliver faster, smarter business outcomes and solutions for our clients and the global digital economy. We're poised to achieve more together than we ever could apart, aligned in our commitment to root out fraud and illegal activities and help our customers grow with confidence and integrity.”

Tiger echoed Longe's sentiment, adding“We share a purpose to stop the increasingly sophisticated global threats from bad actors who seek to exploit the payments ecosystem. With our two teams working together, our impact can be exponential. This elevates our game in every facet of the business, pushing the envelope technologically and setting new standards for merchant portfolio performance.”

News of the plan to combine comes on the heels of several major announcements from the market leaders. In Q1 2025, G2RS acquired WebShield owner ZignSec AB, strengthening G2RS' presence and merchant risk capabilities in Europe. Also this year, EverC rolled out two significant AI-powered product announcements that brought real-time risk intelligence to the payments industry. Those products include an instant merchant onboarding solution that adds merchants faster without introducing increased portfolio risk and a risk assessment solution that automatically scans marketplaces for illicit product listings and regulatory policy violations.

The companies' mutual impact-exemplified by prominent spots on industry rankings like the RegTech100 and the Top 100 Financial Technology Companies-has grown exponentially in recent years amid the rapid growth of digital commerce and the pressing need to stop fraud, illicit online sales and dangerous transactions.

The mission-focused companies have agreed not to publicly disclose financial terms of the deal.

The transaction is being supported by several advisors, including DLA Piper LLP, which is acting as legal advisor to G2RS; Deutsche Bank, acting as financial advisor to EverC; and Meitar, acting as legal advisor to EverC.

About G2 Risk Solutions

G2 Risk Solutions is the definitive expert in risk and compliance business intelligence for financial institutions and online platforms. We are industry pioneers providing market-leading solutions for merchant risk, digital commerce risk, bankruptcy risk, and credit risk and regulatory reporting. We are driving innovation and shaping the future of risk management through unprecedented data, technology, and global compliance and risk expertise, providing the financial services and digital commerce ecosystems with the tools needed to navigate complex and ever-changing regulatory requirements and mitigate risk. To learn more, visit g2risksolutions .

About EverC

EverC is an innovative, mission-driven risk management company using core AI technology to fight bad actors and foster ecommerce growth, empowering a safer digital ecosystem for all. Leveraging a proprietary dataset, EverC solutions identify the patterns that signal risk, generating deep intelligence and holistic insights to map each customer's unique risk universe. EverC helps marketplaces, payment providers, acquirers, and banks mitigate risk while enhancing operational efficiency so they can focus on revenue and scalable growth.

