Best Buy Signal 05/08: Can Price Action Breakout (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between 63.39 (the intra-day low of its last bearish candle) and 66.59 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Best Buy (BBY) is a member of the S&P 500. This index remains near its record high, but bearish trading volumes have increased. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 turned bearish.
- The BBY D1 chart shows price action inside a horizontal support zone. It also shows price action bouncing off the descending 50.0% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish but has been improving with the potential of a bullish crossover. Trading volumes remain bearish but within their average trading volumes. BBY corrected as the S&P 500 hovers near records, a bearish sign, but it remains well-positioned to enter a breakout sequence.
- BBY Entry Level: Between 63.39 and 66.59 BBY Take Profit: Between 76.40 and 78.52 BBY Stop Loss: Between 59.16 and 60.30 Risk/Reward Ratio: 3.08
