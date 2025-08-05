Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alcon Strengthens Lens Business With Major US Acquisition

Alcon Strengthens Lens Business With Major US Acquisition


2025-08-05 02:10:42
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The eye care group Alcon is going on a shopping spree. On Tuesday, the Geneva-based company announced the acquisition of the US company Staar, a specialist in implantable lenses. This content was published on August 5, 2025 - 09:47 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Alcon stärkt Linsen-Geschäft mit Milliarden-Übernahme Original Read more: Alcon stärkt Linsen-Geschäft mit Milliarden-Übernahm

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As part of the agreement, Alcon is offering $28 in cash for each Staar share. The price is around 59% above the average price of the last three months and 51% above the previous day's price. The deal has a total value of around $1.5 billion.

The transaction is not subject to any financing conditions. Alcon intends to finance the transaction through the issuance of short and long-term credit facilities. The deal is expected to close within the next six to twelve months, subject to customary closing conditions. Alcon then expects a positive contribution to earnings from the second year onwards.

The Boards of Directors of Alcon and Staar have each unanimously approved the transaction, according to the statement.

The takeover primarily comprises Staar's EVO lens family. It is used for vision correction in patients suffering from moderate to high myopia with or without astigmatism. The acquisition is Alcon's response to the increasing number of people with high myopia worldwide. The acquisition gives the company the ability to offer a leading solution for surgical vision correction.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

MENAFN05082025000210011054ID1109888809

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search