A Total Of 305 Stolen Cars Have Been Recovered In Panama This Year

The National Police urges citizens to follow these preventive measures to avoid becoming victims of car theft and robbery: avoid parking your vehicle in dark and isolated places, lock your doors and windows tightly, do not leave valuables visible, avoid making impromptu stops to pick up unknown passengers, and immediately report a stolen vehicle by calling 104. Written by Panama Traffic

