A Total Of 305 Stolen Cars Have Been Recovered In Panama This Year

2025-08-05 02:09:30
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Through operational and preventative actions, the National Police has recovered 305 vehicles nationwide in the first seven months of the year. These vehicles, which have been reported for misappropriation, theft, and robbery, were mostly located in areas of the Metropolitan City, San Miguelito, Chiriquí, and Colón. According to investigations, criminals steal and rob these cars to commit crimes, and once they do, they leave them abandoned in hard to locate places.

The National Police urges citizens to follow these preventive measures to avoid becoming victims of car theft and robbery: avoid parking your vehicle in dark and isolated places, lock your doors and windows tightly, do not leave valuables visible, avoid making impromptu stops to pick up unknown passengers, and immediately report a stolen vehicle by calling 104. Written by Panama Traffic

