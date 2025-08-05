Elmos Semiconductor SE Welcomes New Apprentices And Dual Students To Its Dortmund Site
|
Leverkusen, August 5, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE, a leading manufacturer of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, is pleased to welcome new apprentices and dual students to the Elmos Dortmund site again this year.
Eleven apprentices and dual students will start their careers at Elmos in 2025 in technical and commercial professions as well as in practice-integrated, practice-accompanying and dual study programs. A total of 31 young professionals are now working at Elmos in a wide range of apprenticeships and study programs.
Training and study programs in 2025:
Commercially oriented apprenticeships and study programs:
All apprentices and dual students at Elmos undergo structured, varied, and practical training. In addition to professional qualifications, the focus is also on personal development. The holistic program "Inner Engineering" expands and strengthens personal and methodological skills such as orientation, decision-making, action, and communication skills. The program incorporates joint activities and workshops to support these skill sets.
Further information about apprenticeships and dual study programs at Elmos is available at:
About Elmos
