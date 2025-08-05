Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-05 02:08:24
Elmos Semiconductor SE welcomes new apprentices and dual students to its Dortmund site

Leverkusen, August 5, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE, a leading manufacturer of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, is pleased to welcome new apprentices and dual students to the Elmos Dortmund site again this year.

Eleven apprentices and dual students will start their careers at Elmos in 2025 in technical and commercial professions as well as in practice-integrated, practice-accompanying and dual study programs. A total of 31 young professionals are now working at Elmos in a wide range of apprenticeships and study programs.

Training and study programs in 2025:
Technically oriented apprenticeships and study programs:

  • IT specialist (m/f/d) in system integration
  • IT specialist (m/f/d) in application development
  • Electronics technician (m/f/d) for operating technology
  • Physics laboratory technician (m/f/d)
  • Dual study program (m/f/d) in computer sciences
  • Practice-integrated study program (m/f/d) electrical engineering and information technology
  • Practice-integrated study program (m/f/d) IT engineering
  • Practice-oriented study program (m/f/d) electrical engineering

Commercially oriented apprenticeships and study programs:

  • Industrial clerks (m/f/d)
  • Commercial clerks (m/f/d) for office management
  • Commercial clerks (m/f/d) for digitalization management
  • Dual study program (m/f/d) in business administration
  • Specialists (m/f/d) for warehouse logistics

All apprentices and dual students at Elmos undergo structured, varied, and practical training. In addition to professional qualifications, the focus is also on personal development. The holistic program "Inner Engineering" expands and strengthens personal and methodological skills such as orientation, decision-making, action, and communication skills. The program incorporates joint activities and workshops to support these skill sets.

Further information about apprenticeships and dual study programs at Elmos is available at:
(German only)

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Phone: +49 151 5383 7905
Email:

About Elmos
Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.


Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Key word(s): Enterprise

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
