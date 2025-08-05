

EQS-Media / 05.08.2025 / 11:09 CET/CEST

Elmos Semiconductor SE welcomes new apprentices and dual students to its Dortmund site Leverkusen, August 5, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE, a leading manufacturer of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, is pleased to welcome new apprentices and dual students to the Elmos Dortmund site again this year. Eleven apprentices and dual students will start their careers at Elmos in 2025 in technical and commercial professions as well as in practice-integrated, practice-accompanying and dual study programs. A total of 31 young professionals are now working at Elmos in a wide range of apprenticeships and study programs. Training and study programs in 2025:

Technically oriented apprenticeships and study programs:

IT specialist (m/f/d) in system integration

IT specialist (m/f/d) in application development

Electronics technician (m/f/d) for operating technology

Physics laboratory technician (m/f/d)

Dual study program (m/f/d) in computer sciences

Practice-integrated study program (m/f/d) electrical engineering and information technology

Practice-integrated study program (m/f/d) IT engineering Practice-oriented study program (m/f/d) electrical engineering Commercially oriented apprenticeships and study programs:

Industrial clerks (m/f/d)

Commercial clerks (m/f/d) for office management

Commercial clerks (m/f/d) for digitalization management

Dual study program (m/f/d) in business administration Specialists (m/f/d) for warehouse logistics All apprentices and dual students at Elmos undergo structured, varied, and practical training. In addition to professional qualifications, the focus is also on personal development. The holistic program "Inner Engineering" expands and strengthens personal and methodological skills such as orientation, decision-making, action, and communication skills. The program incorporates joint activities and workshops to support these skill sets. Further information about apprenticeships and dual study programs at Elmos is available at:

(German only) Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Phone: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: ... About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles.

End of Media Release



Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor SE

Key word(s): Enterprise

05.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE Werkstättenstraße 18 51379 Leverkusen Germany Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005677108 WKN: 567710 Indices: SDAX, TecDax Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2179630

End of News EQS Media