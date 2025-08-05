EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Strategic realignment continues – change in management at Sport1 Medien Group

05.08.2025 / 11:30 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE Strategic realignment continues – change in management at Sport1 Medien Group Pratteln, 5 August 2025 Sport1 Medien Group is continuing the realignment it began last year. Following the entry of Acunmedya Holding B.V. as a 50 per cent shareholder in Sport1 GmbH in 2024 and the successful sale of the subsidiary PLAZAMEDIA GmbH to DMC Production GmbH in July 2025, the corporate structure of the Sport1 Medien Group is being further simplified. As part of this realignment and simplification, the previous managing directors of Sport1 Medien GmbH, Robin Seckler and Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, are stepping down from their previous positions. Tufan Özkul will take over the operational management of the Sport1 Medien Group with immediate effect. Tufan Özkul has many years of experience as a manager in the international media sector. The Board of Directors of Highlight Communications AG would like to thank Robin Seckler and Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer for the many years of collaboration and wishes Tufan Özkul all the best in his new role. For further information: Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b CH-4133 Pratteln BL Phone: +41 (0)61 816 96 91 Email: ...

