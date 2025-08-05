Strategic Realignment Continues Change In Management At Sport1 Medien Group
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Press release
Pratteln, 5 August 2025
Strategic realignment continues – change in management at Sport1 Medien Group
Sport1 Medien Group is continuing the realignment it began last year.
Following the entry of Acunmedya Holding B.V. as a 50 per cent shareholder in Sport1 GmbH in 2024 and the successful sale of the subsidiary PLAZAMEDIA GmbH to DMC Production GmbH in July 2025, the corporate structure of the Sport1 Medien Group is being further simplified.
As part of this realignment and simplification, the previous managing directors of Sport1 Medien GmbH, Robin Seckler and Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, are stepping down from their previous positions.
The Board of Directors of Highlight Event and Entertainment AG would like to thank Robin Seckler and Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer for the many years of collaboration and wishes Tufan Özkul all the best in his new role.
Contact:
Highlight Event and Entertainment AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Investor Relations
Tel.: +41 41 226 05 97
Fax: +41 41 226 05 98
...
End of Media Release
