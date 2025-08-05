Katjes International Successfully Taps Its Corporate Bond By EUR 70 Million
Katjes International successfully taps its corporate bond by EUR 70 million
The net proceeds will primarily be used to finance the acquisition of a 60% stake in Willy Bogner GmbH. The transaction was supported by a broad base of national and international institutional investors.
“Strong investor feedback and the swift placement reflect the high level of confidence in our strategy and its consistent continuation with the acquisition of Bogner,” said Tobias Bachmüller, Managing Shareholder of Katjes International.
The tap tranche will temporarily be listed under a separate ISIN (NO0013627927) and will be consolidated with the existing bond (NO0012888769) upon the closing of the Bogner transaction, which is expected in the first half of September.
ABG Sundal Collier AS was Sole Bookrunner on the transaction.
ABOUT KATJES INTERNATIONAL
Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, together with its two legally independent sister companies, the well-known confectionery manufacturer Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, as well as the respective subsidiaries and investments of these three companies, form the Katjes Group ("Katjes Group"). With a focus on branded Consumer Goods in Europe, the Katjes International bundles its investments in companies with strong and established brands. The business includes the subsidiaries Sperlari with Dulcioliva and Paluani in Italy, the German companies Piasten, Dallmann's Pharma Candy with Bübchen Body Care and Bübchen Oral Care and Harlekijntjes in the Netherlands. In addition, the company holds interests of ca. 88 % in the British company Candy Kittens Limited and of around 23% in the French company Carambar & Co. (CPK).
To the extent that this release contains forward-looking statements, these statements are based on plans, estimates and projections currently available to Katjes International. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Katjes International assumes no obligation to update or develop such statements in light of new information or future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A variety of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.
