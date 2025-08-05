EQS-News: Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Bond

Katjes International successfully taps its corporate bond by EUR 70 million

05.08.2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Tap of EUR 70 million based on significant oversubscription

Issue price well above 100% Strong demand from a broad base of national and international investors

Düsseldorf, 05 August 2025 – Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG (“Katjes International”) today successfully increased its corporate bond 2023/2028 (WKN: A30V78 / ISIN: NO0012888769) by EUR 70 million through a private placement, bringing the total outstanding volume to EUR 185 million. Driven by strong demand, the issue volume was set at EUR 70 million at a price well above 100%. The net proceeds will primarily be used to finance the acquisition of a 60% stake in Willy Bogner GmbH. The transaction was supported by a broad base of national and international institutional investors. “Strong investor feedback and the swift placement reflect the high level of confidence in our strategy and its consistent continuation with the acquisition of Bogner,” said Tobias Bachmüller, Managing Shareholder of Katjes International. The tap tranche will temporarily be listed under a separate ISIN (NO0013627927) and will be consolidated with the existing bond (NO0012888769) upon the closing of the Bogner transaction, which is expected in the first half of September. ABG Sundal Collier AS was Sole Bookrunner on the transaction. CONTACT

Website: ABOUT KATJES INTERNATIONAL Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, together with its two legally independent sister companies, the well-known confectionery manufacturer Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, as well as the respective subsidiaries and investments of these three companies, form the Katjes Group ("Katjes Group"). With a focus on branded Consumer Goods in Europe, the Katjes International bundles its investments in companies with strong and established brands. The business includes the subsidiaries Sperlari with Dulcioliva and Paluani in Italy, the German companies Piasten, Dallmann's Pharma Candy with Bübchen Body Care and Bübchen Oral Care and Harlekijntjes in the Netherlands. In addition, the company holds interests of ca. 88 % in the British company Candy Kittens Limited and of around 23% in the French company Carambar & Co. (CPK). For more information, visit INFORMATIONEN AND EXPLANATIONS OF THE ISSUER CONCERNING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT To the extent that this release contains forward-looking statements, these statements are based on plans, estimates and projections currently available to Katjes International. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Katjes International assumes no obligation to update or develop such statements in light of new information or future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A variety of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. ----------------------------------- IMPORTANT NOTICE This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from the registration requirements thereof. The securities have not been and will not be registered. Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. This publication does not constitute an offer to purchase securities in Canada, Japan, or Australia.

