Minister Directs Acceleration Of Fishing Harbour Projects In Andhra Pradesh
The Minister made these announcements while presiding over the 19th board meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMIDC) at the state Secretariat on Monday.
During the session, officials presented progress reports on harbour construction activities at Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam, and Uppada.
Reddy emphasised the strategic importance of completing these projects swiftly, citing their role in strengthening coastal infrastructure and providing essential support to the livelihoods of local fishing communities across the region.
In addition to reviewing ongoing Phase-1 projects, the Minister issued instructions regarding the proposed Phase-2 development programme.
Officials have been directed to secure administrative approvals from the Fisheries Department for three additional harbour projects planned for Pudimadaka, Budagatlapalem, and Kothapatnam, based on revised cost estimates.
The Minister further mandated that construction activities for the Phase-2 projects commence immediately upon receipt of the necessary departmental approvals, ensuring continuity in the state's maritime infrastructure expansion programme.
(KNN Bureau)
