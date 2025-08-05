One In Three Drivers Has Had A Near Miss Thanks To Kids Kicking Off In The Back

One in three drivers has had a near miss – thanks to kids having a meltdown in the back seat.

A poll of 500 mums and dads who drive found the top distractions from little passengers include bickering siblings (44 per cent), screaming (39 per cent), and an endless barrage of questions (37 per cent).

More than a third (35 per cent) admit they've taken their eyes off the road after kids wriggled out of their seatbelts.

And for 19 per cent, the chaos has actually caused a minor bump with another vehicle.

In a bid to keep the backseat bedlam under control, 57 per cent have resorted to plying their kids with snacks mid-drive.

Others rely on blasting their favourite tunes (57 per cent), or dishing out promises of rewards for good behaviour (36 per cent).

A third (32 per cent) say the single most effective trick of all is handing over a tablet or smartphone.

The research was commission by Volvo Car UK as part of its Roadside Nature campaign, with the Eden Project and wildlife presenter Steve Backshall, which has launched an activity pack [] to help keep children engaged with the nature outside their windows, allowing parents to focus on the road.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director for the car maker, said:“It's no surprise so many parents find long car journeys stressful – trying to concentrate while managing tantrums, squabbles and constant questions is no easy task.

“The reality is it only takes a momentary distraction to lead to a potentially dangerous situation.

“From children slipping out of seatbelts to mid-drive snack demands, there's a lot for parents to juggle behind the wheel.

“That's why we've launched our Roadside Nature campaign – to help keep children calm, curious and occupied, so drivers can stay focused and stay safe.”

The study also found 52 per cent of parents feel anxious about taking their children on a long journey because of how distracting they can be.

And 49 per cent have even cancelled plans to avoid the stress of bored kids kicking off in the car.

In fact, many would rather stay home doing the laundry (30 per cent) or deep cleaning the bathroom (25 per cent) than brave a long car journey with restless little ones.

On average, parents reckon they've got just over half an hour before the whining, wailing and wriggling begins.

But with 81 per cent either planning or considering a long trip this summer, many are plotting their route with extra precautions.

Nearly half (47 per cent) will schedule more pit stops to let kids blow off steam, while 23 per cent are hitting the road early – hoping to make progress while their little passengers nap.

Seven in ten (69 per cent) admit keeping their children entertained to avoid distractions feels like a full-time job every time they get in the car.

However, 26 per cent added their children are noticeably calmer when driving through scenic or nature-rich areas.

Yet the research, conducted via OnePoll, also highlights a growing disconnect from the world beyond the window.

When polling 500 children, it found they are more likely to recognise Hogwarts Castle (56 per cent) or Peppa Pig's House (48 per cent) than landmarks like Stonehenge (37 per cent) or the White Cliffs of Dover (35 per cent).

They're also more familiar with Minions (57 per cent) and Pikachu (56 per cent) than dandelions (50 per cent) or bluebells (39 per cent), and 22 per cent struggle to name common UK trees.

While 46 per cent were unable to identify an oak tree, 17 per cent lack confidence identifying insects – with 32 per cent of these unable to recognise a ladybird or a bumblebee (35 per cent).

Steve Backshall, official ambassador of Volvo Car UK's Roadside Nature campaign, said:“Nature is full of wonder – but today's kids are more familiar with cartoon castles than real ones.

“This pack is all about opening their eyes to the world beyond the screen, making every road trip a mini adventure.

“By encouraging children to appreciate their surroundings during travels, we not only keep them engaged but also minimise distractions for the driver – creating a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone.”

TOP 10 MOST DISTRACTING THINGS KIDS DO IN THE BACK SEAT:

1. Arguing with siblings

2. Screaming

3. Asking repeated questions

4. Taking off their seatbelt

5. Kicking the back of your seat

6. Throwing toys or objects

7. Crying

8. Reaching or climbing around the car

9. Needing help with food or drink

10. Complaining about being hungry