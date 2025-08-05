National PTA Honors Outstanding Achievements In Building Strong Family-School Partnerships

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to honor 330 PTAs and schools from across the country and DoDEA schools in Europe as 2024-2026 National PTA Schools of Excellence for building partnerships between families and their school that are enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students. National PTA is also pleased to recognize the following three top Schools of Excellence with its 2025 Phoebe Apperson Hearst Award-the highest honor presented by the association to celebrate strong, effective family-school partnerships:

Phoebe Apperson Hearst Outstanding Family-School Partnership Award

Meadow School PTA (Baldwin, N.Y.)

Phoebe Apperson Hearst Family-School Partnership Award of Merit

Redondo Union High School PTSA (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Gunston Middle School PTA (Arlington, Va.)

"At PTA, we believe that every strategy to accelerate learning must include families. Decades of research show that family engagement is just as essential as other school improvement strategies-from rigorous instruction to effective leaders," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "We are thrilled to honor the accomplishments of Meadow School PTA, Redondo Union High School PTSA, Gunston Middle School PTA and all the 2024-2026 School of Excellence designees. They are examples of the amazing things that can be achieved when schools and families work together to accomplish common goals."

National PTA's School of Excellence program is a year-long commitment to strengthening family-school partnerships. Throughout the year, PTAs and schools collect feedback from their school communities to create and implement plans of action to improve family engagement and make a difference for every child. Through the School of Excellence program, PTAs and families become key partners in decision-making and school improvement efforts. The program opens the lines of communication and critical thinking within school communities to make data-driven decisions that yield positive, long-term results.

Enrollment is now open for the 2025-2026 School of Excellence program. The deadline to enroll is Oct. 15. For more information about the program and to enroll, visit PTA/Excellence .

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA .

