Factor4 And Oracle Micros Simphony Deliver Seamless Gift Card Integration To Elevate Customer Experience And Drive Revenue

Direct POS integration enables effortless gift card sales, redemption, and tracking for hospitality and retail businesses.

BROOMALL, Pa., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4 is proud to announce the successful integration of its gift card platform with Oracle's industry-leading Micros Simphony point-of-sale (POS) system. This integration empowers restaurants, hotels, and retail operators to deliver a streamlined gift card experience directly within their existing POS environment-eliminating the need for third-party systems, external devices, or manual processes.

This embedded solution enhances the customer journey by allowing staff to sell, redeem, and manage gift cards in real time, all from a single interface. With no additional hardware required, businesses benefit from faster transactions, improved operational efficiency, and greater data accuracy. The integration also supports both physical and digital gift cards, offering flexible options for consumers and driving repeat visits.

"This integration brings our gift card solution directly into the Micros Simphony POS, eliminating the need for separate systems or manual workarounds," said Dan Battista, CEO / Partner at Factor4. "It's a truly embedded experience that simplifies operations and makes it easier than ever for businesses to offer and manage gift card programs."

Key Benefits of the Integration:



No Additional Hardware – Fully software-based integration requires no extra terminals or devices.



Real-Time Transaction Support – Instantly process and track gift card activity without delays or manual reconciliation.

Centralized Reporting – Access comprehensive gift card insights directly through the Simphony POS dashboard.

The integration reflects Factor4 and Oracle's shared commitment to delivering frictionless, scalable solutions that help businesses grow revenue and deepen customer engagement.

To learn more about the Factor4 gift card integration for Micros Simphony, visit or contact Sales at [email protected] or (484) 471-3963 .

About Factor4

Factor4 is a leading provider of omnichannel gift card and loyalty solutions. Serving thousands of businesses across North America, Factor4 delivers customizable, secure, and scalable tools to help companies grow customer loyalty and increase revenue. Learn more at Factor4gift .

About Oracle Micros Simphony

Oracle Micros Simphony is a modern, cloud-based POS platform built for restaurants and hospitality businesses. With real-time insights, mobile capabilities, and robust integrations, Simphony empowers businesses to operate efficiently, deliver superior service, and scale confidently. Discover more at oracle/food-beverage/restaurant-pos-systems/simphony-pos .

Media Contact:

Daniel Lista

[email protected]

(484) 471-3963

SOURCE Factor4, LLC

