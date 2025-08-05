WILLIAM RAVEIS NAMED TOP LUXURY BROKERAGE AT INMAN GOLDEN I CLUB AWARDS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) William Raveis is renowned for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the real estate industry. William (Bill) Raveis, Founder and CEO, explains their unique business model, "As a privately held company, we are not beholden to shareholders. We are not afraid to innovate and invest in building an exceptional Luxury Properties Division with the best marketing, most advanced technology tools, and finest agents in the world."

Fifty years of luxury leadership. Winning global and national awards like Top 100 Luxury Real Estate Brokers of the World (2022-2024), HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt Overall Winner (2022), and Inman Innovators Top Brokerage 2023 is one facet. William Raveis has increasingly tapped into a unique 'luxury seam' along the East Coast, with over 4,500 sales associates to help clients buy, sell, and rent vacation homes. Bill Raveis adds, "Early on, we decided the franchises are not like us. We've honed a world-class Luxury Properties Division, providing individually tailored marketing programs for Fortune 500 CEOs, politicians, authors, and notable figures from the worlds of sports, entertainment, and television."

Raveis adds, "We've built a global brand together with our extraordinary team of entrepreneurial agents." Jamie Zdru, Executive Director of the William Raveis Luxury Properties Division, offers personalized concierge service to agents and their clients, from Maine to South Carolina and Florida. With $1B under portfolio, their team collaborates with Luxury Portfolio International® to represent the most notable estates in top destinations like Nantucket, Boston, Greenwich, Westchester County, The Hamptons, Hilton Head, Naples, Port Royal, Palm Beach and elsewhere.

Additionally, William Raveis' Elite Concierge Services – with everything all under one roof for home, mortgage, insurance, utilities, and moving earns Finalist distinction for "Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign" by Inman Innovators in 2025.

William Raveis is the number one independent family-owned real estate company in the Northeast, Florida, and South Carolina. A multi-award-winner, William Raveis consistently earns global and national recognition for luxury service excellence, including Inman Innovators' Top Brokerage 2023, Luxury Lifestyle's Top 100 of the World 2024-2022, and many more. William Raveis Mortgage is a Top 100 national lender and William Raveis Insurance ranks Top 10 for most homeowners' policies sold among U.S. real estate firms. To learn more about William Raveis, please visit raveis .

In its sixth year, the Inman Golden I Club awards takes place at Inman Luxury Connect in San Diego, a premier gathering of the industry's top professionals in luxury real estate. Along with celebrating the prestigious Top Luxury Brokerage award, William Raveis' garnered two Finalist spots for "Top Luxury Team" and "Best Sales & Marketing for a Luxury Home or Property".

