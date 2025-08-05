Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nighttime Humidity In Qatar To Persist For Coming Days: Meteorologist

2025-08-05 02:00:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Weather conditions are expected to be humid, particularly during nighttime hours, said meteorologist Saqr Al-Sowaidi during an interview for Qatar TV.

Al-Sowaidi noted that the cause of the ongoing humidity was due to the prevalence of eastern winds blowing in from the sea.

He also stated that the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40 °C range, but the“feel” is expected to be hotter due to the high humidity levels.

The meteorologist also said that no warnings have been issued so far, except for the possibility of low visibility due to fog formation during dawn hours.

