Liberty Bankers Insurance Group Earns AM Best's A- (Excellent) Rating For Fourth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG), a nationally recognized provider of life, health, and wealth products, reaffirmed its financial strength rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and its issuer credit rating (ICR) of a- (Excellent) from AM Best for the fourth year in a row.

The ratings reflect LBIG's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as being in the very strong category, in addition to consistent operating performance, and strong enterprise risk management (ERM). Additionally, LBIG's risk-adjusted capitalization is now assessed within the strongest category, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

"This affirmation in July 2025 by AM Best of our A- rating reflects a commitment to a solid balance sheet and disciplined growth," said Tom Hayden, vice president of investments at LBIG. "It's a testament to the resilience of our strategy and the trust we continue to build with our policyholders and partners."

The AM Best credit report highlights LBIG's financial strength, reporting an operating income of $16.4 million and adjusted capital and surplus of $446.5 million. LBIG's total premium income was $593 million in 2024.

AM Best notes that LBIG continues to grow organically through new lines of business, revamped product offerings, strategic acquisitions, and increased distributions. LBIG's ERM program has strengthened through formal policies, risk appetite statements, and transparency throughout the organization.

"LBIG's risk management procedures are in place to ensure our company's business practices remain aligned with long-term goals," said John Blocher, chief risk officer, vice president, and actuary at LBIG. "Our A- (Excellent) rating from AM Best affirms the strength of our enterprise risk management framework and our commitment to financial stability."

About Liberty Bankers Insurance Group

Based in Dallas, Texas, Liberty Bankers Insurance Group (LBIG) is a nationally recognized and respected group of insurance companies that offers a variety of life, health, and wealth products. Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, LBIG is comprised of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, Capitol Life Insurance Company, American Benefit Life Insurance Company, and American Monumental Life Insurance Company.

