Park City Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Eric Cerrati, MD FACS, Selected As Featured Speaker At 2025 AAFPRS Annual Meeting In Los Angeles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The AAFPRS Annual Meeting is the premier educational and networking event for facial plastic surgeons worldwide, bringing together over 2,500 of the industry's leading professionals. Dr. Cerrati's presentation will focus on practical strategies for starting and growing a successful cosmetic practice without incurring debt, offering valuable insights to both emerging and established practitioners seeking sustainable business growth.

"I'm honored to speak at this year's AAFPRS Annual Meeting and share the strategies that have allowed me to build a successful practice while maintaining complete financial independence," says Dr. Cerrati. "Too many talented surgeons struggle with the financial pressures of starting a practice. My goal is to show colleagues that there's a pathway to success that doesn't require taking on significant debt or compromising on quality patient care."

Dr. Cerrati's unique approach to practice management has enabled him to establish one of the Mountain West's most respected facial plastic surgery practices while remaining debt-free. His presentation will cover innovative financing strategies, efficient practice setup, and sustainable growth models that prioritize both patient outcomes and financial stability.

As a leader in facial plastic surgery innovation, Dr. Cerrati is internationally recognized for his expertise in deep plane facelifts , rhinoplasty, and minimally invasive facial rejuvenation techniques. His practice philosophy emphasizes natural-looking results with minimal downtime, making advanced surgical techniques accessible to patients seeking subtle enhancement rather than dramatic transformation.

The AAFPRS Annual Meeting features live demonstrations, hands-on workshops, dissection labs, master classes, and interactive panels led by world-renowned experts. The event addresses training needs for entire clinical teams, from surgeons and nurse injectors to practice managers and administrative staff.

More About Dr. Eric Cerrati

Dr. Cerrati received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and completed his five-year otolaryngology-head and neck surgery residency at New York University, where he worked with internationally renowned deep plane facelift pioneer Dr. David Rosenberg. Following residency, Dr. Cerrati completed one of the most prestigious fellowships in the country at the Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Chicago. A Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Cerrati is double board-certified in facial plastic surgery and head and neck surgery and has authored over 30 peer-reviewed research articles.

Dr. Cerrati's Park City practice is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and offers comprehensive facial plastic surgery services including deep plane facelifts, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and non-surgical treatments.

