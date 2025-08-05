Chaddock's Developmental Trauma And Attachment Program Listed On California Evidence-Based Clearinghouse For Child Welfare

QUINCY, Ill., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaddock is proud to announce that its Developmental Trauma and Attachment Program (DTAP) has been officially accepted for listing on the California Evidence-Based Clearinghouse for Child Welfare (CEBC), marking an important milestone in Chaddock's mission to strengthen children and families through innovative trauma and attachment-based services.

The CEBC is one of the nation's most respected resources for child welfare professionals. Its mission is to advance the effective implementation of evidence-based practices for children and families involved with the child welfare system.

DTAP is now officially listed on the CEBC website:



DTAP is the therapeutic basis for treating children in Chaddock's residential, school, and foster care programs. Chaddock has developed the DTAP model by combining years of direct clinical experience with current research in attachment theory, trauma-informed care, and relationship-based healing. The model emphasizes safety, connection, and regulation as foundations for helping children heal from developmental trauma and build healthy, lifelong relationships.

DTAP is unique in that it combines the science of healing with the power of relationships.

"We see every day that Chaddock's treatment model is healing the children in our care across our programs and services. Being listed on the CEBC is a powerful validation of our team's years of work developing a relationship-based healing model that goes beyond buzzwords and truly transforms lives," said Matt Obert, LCSW, President and CEO of Chaddock.

Why This Listing Matters:



National Visibility: CEBC is the go-to registry used by state, county, and private child welfare systems nationwide to identify vetted programs.

Funding Advantage: Many public agencies and funders prefer or require CEBC-listed models, strengthening Chaddock's position for contracts and grants.

Pathway to Research: Listing on CEBC lays the groundwork for pursuing formal research and evaluation partnerships to move toward full evidence-based ratings in the future. Expanding Impact: Most importantly, the listing increases opportunities for children and families beyond Chaddock's immediate service footprint to benefit from DTAP's unique, relationship-based approach.

" This is just the beginning ," Obert added. "We see this as an incredible platform to share DTAP more widely, expand our training and certification offerings, and strengthen Chaddock's role as a national leader in trauma and attachment services."

Children from 39 different states, 4 native American tribal nations, and 19 foreign countries of origin have been successfully treated by Chaddock professionals since 2002 for severe trauma and attachment related issues using the DTAP model.

For more information about Chaddock and its services, visit .

Located in Quincy, IL, Chaddock is an internationally recognized leader in the treatment of children suffering from the psychological, emotional, and spiritual effects of significant abuse, neglect and trauma. Chaddock's full range of preventative, educational and treatment services to children from birth to age 21 and their families include community-based services, a special education school, in-home intensive programs, residential treatment and professional development opportunities for child-serving professionals.

