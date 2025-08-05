STAA Alert: Monsey Firm Of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness Of The Sale Of STAAR Surgical To Alcon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of STAAR Surgical Company (Nasdaq: STAA) (“STAAR”) to Alcon, Inc. (“Alcon”) for $28.00 per share in cash.

The sale price is well below the 52-week high of $41.00 per share, thus suggesting an opportunistic purchase by Alcon.

Additionally, as further detailed below, at least two investors have already expressed extreme disappointment in the sale price on SeekingAlpha given the future potential of STAAR's implantable lenses for vision correction.

If you remain a STAAR shareholder and have concerns about the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ... .

Why is there an investigation?

On August 5, 2025, STAAR announced that it had agreed to be sold to Alcon for $28.00 per share in cash.

As one investor wrote:“Just awful... What was the hurry to sell up now. I have been in this for two decades, like many.... It's the future of vision correction and as such worth more like ten billion than one.”

A second investor wrote,“Alcon got the deal of a lifetime if this goes through.”

“We are investigating whether the STAAR Board of Directors acted in the best interests of STAAR shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to STAAR shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

