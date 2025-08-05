Global Liquefied Natural Gas Market To Reach $5.44 Billion At A Steady 5.3% CAGR By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liquefied natural gas Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The Liquefied natural gas Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the liquefied natural gas compressor has seen a consistent growth over the past few years. The predicted growth will increase from $4.25 billion in 2024 to $4.41 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The surge we are seeing from the historic period is primarily due to the global growth in the demand for LNG, the requirements for operational efficiency, the need to meet regulatory and environmental norms, and its penetration in global markets.

Expectations are high for significant expansion of the liquefied natural gas compressor market in the next few years. Projections indicate that the market will reach $5.44 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This anticipated growth in the future can be linked to the influx of investments in LNG infrastructure, improvements in operational efficiency and reducing costs, as well as market growth in developing economies. The transition to more environmentally friendly energy sources, coupled with an increase in the demand and trade of LNG, also notably contribute to the growth. Some of the key trends to look out for in the forecast period include an increased demand and production of LNG, developments in LNG infrastructure, a global shift towards cleaner energy and expansion in international markets. Also of note is an increased emphasis on improving operational efficiency.

Download a free sample of the liquefied natural gas market report :



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Liquefied natural gas Market Landscape?

The expansion of the liquefied natural gas compressor market is forecasted to be driven by the rise in natural gas production from shale reserves. Shale reserves, which are a type of sedimentary rock deposit, can be exploited for oil and gas production. The increase in natural gas production necessitates the use of liquefied natural gas compressors for its liquefaction, a prerequisite for its transportation. The Energy Information Administration, a US-based government agency, reported in April 2024 that the electric power sector witnessed the largest increase in natural gas consumption among U.S. economic sectors in 2023, registering a 7% increase (2.2 Bcf/d) from 33.2 Bcf/d in 2022 to a record-setting 35.4 Bcf/d. This surge in natural gas production from shale reserves is therefore a key driver of the liquefied natural gas compressor market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Liquefied natural gas Market?

Major players in the Liquefied natural gas Global Market Report 2025 include:

. EagleBurgmann

. General Electric Company

. Siemens AG

. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

. Elliott Group

. Kobelco Compressors America Inc.

. IMW Industries Ltd.

. Sundyne

. IHI Rotating Machinery Engineering Co Ltd.

. NEUMAN & ESSER GROUP

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Liquefied natural gas Industry?

Technological advancements are becoming a major trend in the liquefied natural gas compressor market with major market players focusing on the development of novel technologies to establish their market dominance. For example, ConocoPhillips, a prominent oil and natural gas producer based in the US, introduced a new technology called The Traditional OCP Configuration – OCP Pro Technology. This technology enhances the turndown capabilities and annual availability of compressor trains while maintaining efficient thermal efficiency across a wide operating range. In addition, the new technology named Latest OCP Configuration – OCP Compass technology minimizes the overall installation cost by reducing the equipment count and size of the liquefaction train, along with significantly simplifying modularization. The OCP Compass facilities are expected to uphold the same superior efficiency and low greenhouse gas emissions as OCP Pro facilities.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Liquefied natural gas Market

The liquefied natural gas compressormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Design: Vertically-Split Barrel, Horizontally-Split Barrel, Axial Compressors

2) By Application: Low Pressure Application, Medium Pressure Application

3) By End User: Vehicles, Electrical, Industrial, Residential, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Vertically-Split Barrel: Single-Stage Compressors, Multi-Stage Compressors

2) By Horizontally-Split Barrel: Single-Stage Compressors, Multi-Stage Compressors

3) By Axial Compressors: Single-Stage Axial Compressors, Multi-Stage Axial Compressors

View the full liquefied natural gas market report:



Liquefied natural gas Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for liquefied natural gas compressors. Its growth status is projected in the Liquefied Natural Gas Global Market Report 2025. The report provides coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Liquefied natural gas Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Industrial And Commercial Led Lighting Global Market Report 2025

report/industrial-and-commercial-led-lighting-global-market-report

Industrial Analytics Global Market Report 2025

report/industrial-analytics-global-market-report

Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2025

report/industrial-alcohol-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.