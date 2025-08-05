The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Glucose Market Forecasted to Achieve US $72.84 Billion by 2029

How Big Is The Glucose Market In 2025?

There has been a notable advancement in the glucose market size in the past few years. This market is predicted to escalate from a valuation of $54.3 billion in 2024 to an impressive $57.23 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical time frame include a rise in diabetes cases, an aging demographic, modifications in lifestyle and nutrition habits, governmental actions, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure.

In the coming years, the glucose market size is anticipated to experience strong growth, reaching a valuation of ""$72.85 billion in 2029"", with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors driving growth in the projected period include increased demand for bakery goods, expanding cosmetics and personal care products, growing demand for processed food items, higher disposable income, and rising urbanization. Trends expected to shape the industry during the forecast period include personalized glucose control, remote glucose monitoring facilities, applications of artificial intelligence and data analytics, non-invasive glucose tracking, and lifestyle and nutrition interventions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Glucose Market?

The growing needs of the bakery and confectionery industry are anticipated to bolster the expansion of the glucose market in the future. The term confectionery generally refers to sweet treats or chocolates that are rich in sugar and carbohydrates. Sugar confections and bakers' confections are the two most predominant types. Glucose is used in the production of these confectionery and bakery items due to its ability to enhance the flavor of candies and various other food items. For instance, a report by the United States Department of Agriculture, a government agency based in the US, noted that beet sugar production in Europe wrapped up at 14.8 MMT in 2023-2024, showing an increase of 7% from the previous year. Therefore, this rising demand in the bakery and confectionery industry attributes to the expansion of the glucose market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Glucose Industry?

Major players in the Glucose Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Archer Daniels Midland Company

. Ingredion Inc.

. AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

. Tate & Lyle Plc

. Cargill Inc.

. Roquette Frères SA

. Grain Processing Corp

. Tereos Internacional SA

. Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

. Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Glucose Market In The Globe?

The emergence of glucose Functional Tea has been identified as a major trend gathering momentum in the glucose market. To meet consumer needs and strengthen their market presence, key players in the glucose market are concentrating on launching glucose Functional Tea. In June 2024, for example, Lifesense Group, a technology development company based in the Netherlands, introduced a brand new product called GlucoLogic Functional Tea. This revolutionary tea helps lower the glycemic index of dietary carbs, thereby fighting against fluctuations in energy, food desires, and weight gain. Not only does GlucoLogic tea include Reducose, it also boasts other advantageous elements, such as fructan, a prebiotic fiber, soluble fiber inulin, and the antioxidants found in black tea (polyphenols). Consuming LifeSense GlucoLogic tea with meals has immediate effects, gives users the power to regulate their blood sugar levels, and enhances overall health. All this, while allowing people to savor their preferred meals without any remorse.

What Segments Are Covered In The Glucose Market Report?

The glucosemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Syrup, Solid

2) By Source: Wheat, Corn, Other Sources

3) By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Pulp and Paper, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Syrup: Liquid Glucose Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

2) By Solid: Glucose Powder, Dextrose Monohydrate, Glucose Crystals

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Glucose Market By 2025?

In the Glucose Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in the glucose market for 2024. However, the region predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forthcoming time frame is Asia-Pacific. The report includes data from other regions as well, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

