Ampcus Cyber Expands U.S. Footprint, Appoints Technology Sales Leader Chris Brosnan As Chief Revenue Officer - US

- Ampcus President Salil SankaranCHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ampcus Cyber , a fast-growing global cybersecurity and managed services firm headquartered in Chantilly, VA, today announced the appointment of technology sales veteran Chris Brosnan as Chief Revenue Officer, U.S., effective immediately. In this role, Chris will lead all revenue-generating operations across the country, including enterprise sales, federal and commercial partnerships, go-to-market strategy, and customer growth initiatives.Chris brings more than 20 years of executive leadership in cybersecurity and enterprise technology, with deep expertise in the U.S. regulatory landscape. He has held senior positions at leading firms including DeepSeas and Trustwave and spent over a decade at IBM. Throughout his career, he has consistently driven strong revenue performance, built high-impact sales teams, and cultivated long-term client relationships across federal, state, and commercial markets.“We are thrilled to welcome Chris as our new Cybersecurity Sales Leader in the U.S.,” said Salil Sankaran, President of Ampcus Group.“Our commitment to protecting customers and partners is paramount as we enter our next chapter of growth. Strong leadership fuels productivity and morale, laying the foundation to scale. Chris brings the experience to not only accelerate our U.S. expansion, but to foster a culture of innovation, accountability, and customer-centricity across our sales organization.”“Chris's appointment marks a major milestone in our U.S. growth strategy,” added Deep Chanda, Chief Officer of Ampcus Cyber.“He has a proven track record of leadership and execution, and we're confident his energy and vision will help deepen client partnerships and drive continued momentum in the market.”“I'm excited to join Ampcus Cyber and lead our U.S. growth efforts,” said Brosnan.“This is a pivotal time for cybersecurity, and I look forward to working with our customers, partners, and teams to deliver meaningful results and help clients achieve their cybersecurity goals.”Based in the Chantilly, VA office, Chris will work closely with Ampcus Cyber's regional and global leaders to expand the company's market presence and client base nationwide.Visit to book a meeting or connect with Chris on LinkedIn .About Ampcus CyberAmpcus Cyber is a global cybersecurity and managed services firm providing end-to-end security and compliance solutions to organizations of all sizes. As a certified auditor and compliance trainer for PCI DSS, SOC 1 & 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, CMMC, and more, our licensed professionals deploy advanced frameworks and technologies to ensure regulatory compliance and security effectiveness. With offices in the U.S., Mexico, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and Asia, Ampcus Cyber protects nearly 3,000 organizations worldwide. Ampcus Cyber is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ampcus, Inc., a global provider of business and IT consulting and staff augmentation services. Visit to book a consultation.

