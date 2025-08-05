403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CORRECTION -- First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press release issued under the same headline on August 1, 2025 by First National Bank Alaska, please note that the shareholders of record date should be August 29, 2025, not September 1, 2025 as previously stated. The corrected release follows:
CONTACT: Denise Brown Robinson
At the Board of Directors Meeting held July 31, 2025, a cash dividend of $4.00 per share was declared, payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2025.
CONTACT: Denise Brown Robinson
Secretary to the Board of Directors
907-777-3409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment