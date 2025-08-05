Weston Companies Showcases Leadership In Commercial Construction With Featured Restaurant Build

Weston Companies interior build of the new restaurant.

Troy Sydow, Owner of Weston Companies

- Troy Sydow, Owner of Weston CompaniesDES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Weston Companies , a leading commercial contractor in central Iowa, continues to raise the bar for design-driven, functional construction across office, spa, retail, and restaurant spaces. The firm recently completed one of its standout projects, El Guacamole Cantina & Patio in Waukee, showcasing their ability to translate client vision into vibrant, high-impact commercial spaces.Led by veteran contractor Troy Sydow, Weston Companies specializes in both new construction and commercial renovations, with a focus on delivering customized, efficient, and authentic environments. Their diverse portfolio spans professional office interiors, luxury spas, boutique retail, and culinary experiences, all designed with a commitment to quality and style.“We're proud to partner with business owners who have bold ideas,” said Troy Sydow, Founder of Weston Companies.“El Guacamole Cantina & Patio is a great example of what happens when vision, craftsmanship, and collaboration come together.”The newly opened restaurant features a modern, welcoming layout with both indoor and patio dining, bringing an energetic vibe to central Iowa's growing dining scene.With a strong regional presence and deep understanding of commercial client needs, Weston Companies is positioned as a go-to contractor for businesses seeking expert guidance and exceptional results in their physical spaces.For more information on Weston Companies, visit: contact-us

