Hope Lending Group Unveils Rare 120-Acre Estate Opportunity In San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hope Lending Group is thrilled to announce the release of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a breathtaking 120-acre property located at 31308 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906, now available for $1.25 million.A remarkable blend of natural beauty and development potential, this property is poised to attract private estate builders, visionary developers, investors, and buyers seeking a legacy estate. With approximately 80–90 acres of usable terrain, it offers a blank canvas for luxury residences, agricultural ventures, equestrian facilities, or a secluded retreat far from the bustle of city life.“This is not just a piece of land, it's a rare opportunity to create something extraordinary and enduring,” said Carey Reddick, Broker and Co-Owner of Hope Lending Group.“In a world where privacy, open space, and long-term value are increasingly sought-after, this property delivers it all.”The estate comes with existing utilities, including water, electricity, and septic, along with a fully hooked-up 40-foot fifth-wheel RV that may be included with a compelling offer. This RV has beauty and Charm.Prime LocationNestled along Highway 94 in Campo, the property offers expansive open skies, serene landscapes, and unmatched privacyyet remains within reach of major transit routes, local amenities, and the vibrant culture of San Diego County.Property Highlights🏞️ 120 acres of rolling hills, meadows, and panoramic valley views🌿 80–90 usable acres🏡 Permitted living structure in place🚐 40-ft luxury RV with full hookups (available with a strong offer)💧 Utilities installed - water, electricity, and septic ready🐎 Zoned for agricultural and equestrian use💰 Offered at $1,200,000 - only $10,000 per acreThis offering represents a rare chance to own a substantial piece of Southern California's landscape-perfect for those ready to transform potential into a lasting legacy.For more information or to schedule a private viewing, please contact:Hope Lending Group📞 Office: 619-357-7772

