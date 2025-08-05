New Book 'Catalysts For Care' Charts A Bold Course For HR Transformation In Healthcare And Human Services

How Purpose-Driven HR Strategies Can Reshape Retention, Performance, and Leadership in the IDD Field

CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an era where workforce burnout and high turnover plague the healthcare and human services sectors, a new book offers both inspiration and practical tools for systemic change. Catalysts for Care: Transforming Talent, Performance and Retention , co-authored by HR experts Dr. Hassan M. Abdulhaqq and Aishah Saunders, provides a groundbreaking roadmap to reimagining human resources as a mission-critical function grounded in purpose and people-first leadership.Drawing from decades of combined experience in employee relations, leadership development, and organizational strategy, the authors blend research, real-world insight, and actionable frameworks to address some of the most pressing challenges facing healthcare and IDD (intellectual and developmental disabilities) organizations today.“This book was born from necessity,” says Dr. Abdulhaqq, an award-winning CHRO and professor who has taught at Columbia, NYU, and Stony Brook.“We saw how outdated HR systems were draining talent and undermining purpose. It was time for a new conversation-one that centers people, purpose, and performance in equal measure.”Co-author Aishah Saunders, a senior HR leader in the healthcare sector with nearly 20 years of experience, adds:“The IDD and human services fields are full of mission-driven professionals. But they're burning out. We wrote this book to equip HR leaders and managers with the tools they need to retain and inspire top talent.”From strategic onboarding and leadership coaching to compliance and culture-building, Catalysts for Care empowers readers to:.Align HR practices with mission and values.Reduce burnout through meaningful engagement.Strengthen retention with high-impact, people-focused strategies.Build resilient teams in the face of rapid changeWith international appeal, the book is especially relevant in regions like the UK and Europe where workforce sustainability in healthcare remains a critical concern.This release follows Dr. Abdulhaqq's previous acclaimed work, The EQ Connection: Transforming IDD Support Through Emotional Intelligence, and continues his mission to merge emotional intelligence with systems-level leadership. Whether you're an executive, HR professional, or frontline manager, Catalysts for Care challenges you to become a force for transformation in your organization-and offers the tools to make it happen.About the Authors:Dr. Hassan M. Abdulhaqq, Ph.D., is a nationally recognized HR executive, professor, and international keynote speaker. He serves as CHRO at a major non-for-profit agency and Vice President of the SHRM Long Island Chapter. His accolades include two Stevie Awards, the ICMS Innovator Award, and recognition as Human Resources Executive of the Year.Aishah Saunders, holds graduate-level education in Human Resources Management., brings nearly 20 years of expertise in employee relations and talent acquisition. Known for her ethical and mission-aligned leadership, she has helped shape high-performing cultures in both healthcare and human services, serving previously on SHRM chapter boards.

