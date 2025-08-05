Software Defined Vehicles Market To Reach $1.6 Trillion By 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$391.2 billion
|Market size forecast
|$1.6 trillion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 27.3% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|SDV Type, Electrical and Electronic Architecture, Vehicle Type, Propulsion
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (South America and Middle East and Africa)
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, South America
|Market drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- In 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global sales of electric cars surpassed 17 million. By the end of 2025, this figure is projected to exceed 20 million, accounting for more than one-fourth of all cars sold worldwide.
- The U.S., China, and Europe continue to lead the market for software-defined vehicles, collectively representing over 90% of global sales in this segment.
The report addresses the following questions:What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global market for software-defined vehicles was valued at $391.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 27.3%.
- Increasing adoption of autonomous driving features, improved connectivity, and the need for continuous OTA software updates. Increasing adoption of 5G technology. Integration of ADAS digital cockpits. Increasing sales of EVs worldwide.
- The software-defined vehicles market is segmented based on SDV type, electrical and electronic architecture, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.
- Semi-SDVs will be the dominant type through the end of the forecast period.
- Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.
Related reports:
Global Markets for Automotive Sensor Technologies : This report offers an analysis of the global automotive sensor market, covering key technologies, applications, and industry players. It segments the market by sensor type, vehicle category, propulsion system, and application area, while also distinguishing between OEM and aftermarket sales. Regional insights span North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Two-wheelers and agricultural or industrial vehicles are excluded, and all revenue figures are presented in constant U.S. dollars.
Smart Transportation: Technologies and Markets : This report provides an analysis of the smart transportation market, examining the market's drivers, and industry dynamics. It explores technology solutions across roadway, railway, airway, and maritime modes, highlighting offerings such as traffic management, smart ticketing, and vessel tracking. The study also emphasizes the importance of services like consulting, integration, and maintenance for successful implementation. Analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, offering insights into market trends and growth opportunities across these regions.
