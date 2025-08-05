Software Defined Vehicles Market To Reach $1.6 Trillion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "BCC Research Shares In-Depth Insights into the Fast-Growing Software-Defined Vehicles Market, Helping Industry Leaders Make Smarter Decisions with Clear Forecasts and Market Analysis" Boston, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research,“ Global Software Defined Vehicles Market ” is projected to increase from $475.4 billion in 2025 to $1.6 trillion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.3% from 2025 through 2030. The report on the software-defined vehicles (SDV) market offers a detailed analysis segmented by SDV type, electrical and electronic architecture, vehicle type, and propulsion. It highlights emerging opportunities in the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, and the U.K., with broader regional insights across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Presented in a clear format with tables and figures, the report illustrates historical, current, and future market scenarios. This report is particularly relevant today as it highlights a transformative evolution in vehicle design, functionality, and user experience. Unlike traditional vehicles, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) rely on centralized computing and software integration. This shift allows automakers to streamline development and maintenance, accelerate production timelines, reduce costs, and respond more effectively to changing market demands. The factors driving the market's growth include: Increasing adoption of 5G technology: 5G offers ultra-fast, low-latency communication, which is critical for real-time data exchange in autonomous and connected vehicles. It supports advanced features like cloud-based infotainment, remote diagnostics, and V2X communication, making vehicles smarter and more responsive to their environment. Integration of ADAS and digital cockpits: Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and digital cockpits are becoming standard in new vehicles, enhancing safety and user experience. These systems rely on centralized software platforms to integrate sensors, displays, and controls, making SDVs ideal for delivering seamless and customizable driving experiences. Increasing sales of EVs worldwide: Electric vehicles (EVs) are inherently more software- intensive, relying on digital systems for battery management, energy optimization, and performance control. As EV adoption accelerates worldwide due to environmental concerns and policy support, the demand for SDVs grows in parallel, enabling innovation and differentiation in the EV market. Request a sample copy of the global market for software-defined vehicles report . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $391.2 billion Market size forecast $1.6 trillion Growth rate CAGR of 27.3% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered SDV Type, Electrical and Electronic Architecture, Vehicle Type, Propulsion Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (South America and Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea, South America Market drivers

Increasing adoption of autonomous driving features, improved connectivity, and the need for continuous over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

Increasing adoption of 5G technology.

Integration of ADAS digital cockpits. Increasing sales of EVs worldwide.

In 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that global sales of electric cars surpassed 17 million. By the end of 2025, this figure is projected to exceed 20 million, accounting for more than one-fourth of all cars sold worldwide.

The U.S., China, and Europe continue to lead the market for software-defined vehicles, collectively representing over 90% of global sales in this segment.

The global market for software-defined vehicles was valued at $391.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1.6 trillion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 27.3%.



The software-defined vehicles market is segmented based on SDV type, electrical and electronic architecture, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

Semi-SDVs will be the dominant type through the end of the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the global market.

