Jen Easterly Joins Huntress Strategic Advisory Board

Huntress welcomes Jen Easterly to drive innovation, forge partnerships, and advance its mission to protect businesses of all sizes from cyber threats

COLUMBIA, Md. and LAS VEGAS, Nev., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Black Hat USA 2025 , Huntress announced the appointment of Jen Easterly , former Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to its Strategic Advisory Board.

As a global authority in both cybersecurity and national defense, with prior roles at Morgan Stanley, the U.S. Army, the White House, and the National Security Agency (NSA), Easterly brings decades of experience and a career defined by service, innovation, and impact. During her time at CISA, she championed support for all businesses as well as state and local government agencies, spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives like the Secure by Design program and the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) , and transformed how the U.S. government engages with the cybersecurity ecosystem. Now, she brings that same energy and vision to Huntress.

“It's an honor to welcome Jen to our Strategic Advisory Board,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO of Huntress.“She's arguably the single most transformative US government cybersecurity leader of our time, and her work at CISA set the gold standard for making critical resources accessible to the masses, not just the big players. She's joining Huntress at a time of hyper-growth, hot off the heels of a major collaboration with Microsoft and a bold expansion of our cybersecurity platform-and I'm hyped up over the passion she brings to our mission. Expect to see us leveraging her expertise to experiment with exciting new ways to harness our threat intelligence, augment our SOC experts with AI, and strengthen our partnerships throughout the industry.”

Easterly's decision to join Huntress stems from a shared mission: protecting businesses that lack the time, resources, and expertise to defend themselves. As a member of Huntress' Strategic Advisory Board, she will provide guidance on addressing the most critical security challenges faced by organizations today. She'll also work closely with Huntress to transform its unique threat data gleaned from thousands of its customers into actionable insights and reports that empower and educate the wider cybersecurity community. Beyond this, she'll leverage her expertise and deep relationships with underrepresented communities to cultivate strategic partnerships and amplify Huntress' mission to make cybersecurity accessible to all businesses.

“I've worked with countless organizations over the years, but Huntress stood out for its exceptional leadership, technical prowess, and unwavering commitment to a mission that truly matters,” said Jen Easterly, Advisory Board member.“The challenges we face today are stark. Cybercrime is outpacing the growth of most U.S. businesses, state-sponsored actors are relentlessly targeting critical infrastructure, and threat actors are continually evolving their tactics. Keeping pace with these threats will require dedicated efforts to build strong community partnerships and elevate collective knowledge. That's why I'm excited to join Huntress to disrupt threat actors in bold, innovative ways and make a real, measurable impact on our community.”

Attending Black Hat USA? Stop by booth #2451 at 5:00 pm PT on Wednesday, August 6, to meet Jen Easterly and learn why she's joining Huntress.

Learn how Huntress supports initiatives like Secure by Design or the JCDC . Read the Huntress blog or check out Tradecraft Tuesday to stay updated on the latest hacker techniques and tips to protect your business.



About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, Huntress' technology is specifically designed to continuously address the unique needs of security and IT teams of all sizes. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools and Security Awareness Training (SAT), the platform provides targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.

Its 24/7, AI-assisted Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts, dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they can cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding over 4 million endpoints and 2 million identities, Huntress empowers security teams, IT departments, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the globe to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade security accessible to everyone.

As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Join the hunt at and follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

