Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market To Reach USD $3336.1 Million By 2029 At 4.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market?

The market size for gas pipeline infrastructure has seen a consistent increase over the past few years. It is projected to expand from $2756.98 billion in 2024 to $2839.09 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. Factors such as the industrial revolution and urbanization, heightened energy demand, discovery and extraction of resources, government guidelines and investments, infrastructure modernization, along with environmental considerations and regulations have contributed to the market's growth in the historical period.

The market size of the gas pipeline infrastructure is anticipated to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $3336.1 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors influencing this projected growth within the forecast period encompass the integration of renewable energy, a shift in favor of natural gas consumption, modernization initiatives for infrastructure, an increase in global energy demand, and international pipeline projects. The forecast period is also expected to witness significant trends such as a shift towards renewable energy, advancements in smart pipeline technologies, the expansion of LNG trade, an increased emphasis on pipeline safety, and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Download a free sample of the gas pipeline infrastructure market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Global Market Growth?

The rise in oil and gas usage is anticipated to buoy the advancement of the gas pipeline infrastructure market. The term ""oil and gas"" encompasses the external extraction, production, collection, refinement, distribution, and transportation of these resources. An upswing in oil and gas consumption usually results in a heightened necessity for energy transport through pipelines, prompting the enlargement and progression of the gas pipeline infrastructure to cater to the rising need of transportation from production locations to areas of consumption. To illustrate, in April 2023, the Energy Information Administration, a statistical organization based in the US, published a report stating that oil consumption surged by 5.3 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2021. It is further forecasted to escalate by 1.4 million b/d in global liquid fuel consumption in 2023, and 1.8 million b/d in 2024. Hence, the surge in oil and gas usage fuels the growth of the gas pipeline infrastructure market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market?

Major players in the Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Gazprom Neft PJSC

. Snam SpA

. MRC Global Corporation

. National Oilwell Varco Inc.

. PT Pertamina Gas Negara Tbk

. TechnipFMC plc

. Kinder Morgan Inc.

. Saipem SpA

. Enbridge Inc.

. Europipe GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market?

Leading firms active in the gas pipeline infrastructure market are initiating strategic collaborations to merge their capabilities and expertise, which results in cost reductions and enhances economies of scale, a critical factor in extensive pipeline projects. Such collaborations allow businesses to distribute the risks linked with pipeline ventures, alleviating the financial strain on single partners and facilitating the acquisition of funds for the infrastructure. For instance, in July 2022, DNV, a Norwegian organization providing technical consultation and assistance, aligned with Pipeline Infrastructure Limited (PIL), an Indian pipeline infrastructure company to incorporate hydrogen into PIL's gas network assets within India. DNV is delivering technical consultation and support to PIL for the integration of mixed hydrogen into its gas network assets. This alliance aligns with DNV's devotion to fulfilling the objectives of the Paris Agreement and assisting customers to accelerate their transition to a profoundly decarbonized energy system.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Report?

The gas pipeline infrastructuremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment: Pipeline, Valves, Compressor Station, Metering Skids

2) By Operation: Transmission, Distribution

3) By Application: On-Shore, Off-Shore

4) By End User: Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Pipeline: Steel Pipelines, Polyethylene Pipelines, Coated Pipelines

2) By Valves: Ball Valves, Gate Valves, Check Valves

3) By Compressor Station: Reciprocating Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors, Screw Compressors

4) By Metering Skids: Gas Flow Metering Skids, Pressure Regulating Metering Skids

View the full gas pipeline infrastructure market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Gas Pipeline Infrastructure, North America held the top position in the previous year. The fastest projected growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. This report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2025



Automotive Safety Systems Global Market Report 2025



Functional Safety Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.